Local churches collaborate on food drive

Three local churches are working together to host the Souper Bowl of Caring on Sunday, Feb. 13 from 12:15-2 p.m. in the west parking lot of First Baptist Church to benefit Burke United Christian Ministries (BUCM).

The Souper Bowl of Caring is a nationwide youth-inspired movement that mobilized young people to “tackle hunger” in their communities. Since its beginning in 1990, the event has inspired young people to raise more than $163 million for the cause.

For more than two decades, First Baptist, First United Methodist Church and First Presbyterian Church have brought this movement to Burke County. As in years past, all food and money collected during the event will be donated to BUCM.

Abbi Williams, director of worship and family ministries for First United Methodist, took the lead in organizing this year’s event. She said she was first introduced to the Souper Bowl of Caring when she first joined the staff of FUMC in 2018, after Tyler Roach, the former minister of youth and family life at First Baptist, reached out to her inviting her to be a part of the planning process for the event.