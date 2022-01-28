Local churches collaborate on food drive

Three local churches are working together to host the Souper Bowl of Caring on Sunday, Feb. 13 from 12:15-2 p.m. in the west parking lot of First Baptist Church to benefit Burke United Christian Ministries (BUCM).
The Souper Bowl of Caring is a nationwide youth-inspired movement that mobilized young people to “tackle hunger” in their communities. Since its beginning in 1990, the event has inspired young people to raise more than $163 million for the cause.
For more than two decades, First Baptist, First United Methodist Church and First Presbyterian Church have brought this movement to Burke County. As in years past, all food and money collected during the event will be donated to BUCM.
Abbi Williams, director of worship and family ministries for First United Methodist, took the lead in organizing this year’s event. She said she was first introduced to the Souper Bowl of Caring when she first joined the staff of FUMC in 2018, after Tyler Roach, the former minister of youth and family life at First Baptist, reached out to her inviting her to be a part of the planning process for the event.
In the past years, small groups of students used to go door to door in the neighborhood around the churches, asking for donations of money or nonperishable food items. In 2021, however, due to COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, event organizers converted the Souper Bowl into a drive-thru event. According to Williams, last year was the most successful they’ve ever had raising more than $8,000 and collecting more than 4,000 pounds of food. She credits this success to the visibility offered by drive-thru event in a central location.
“It was actually our most successful year,” Williams said. “We had people pull through who just saw a line and wanted to know what was going on. We had our students out by the road holding up signs to let people know and we had people pull through that we would not have gone to their neighborhood in prior years.”
The success of last year’s event combined with worries surrounding the current outbreak of COVID-19 has led organizers to go with the drive-thru option again this year. At 12:15 p.m., the four youth groups will assemble at the west parking lot of First Baptist Church. Each group will occupy a different section of the parking lot with signs encouraging donors to choose their group. At 2 p.m., when the donations have all been collected, the groups will head over to Burke United Christian Ministries where the food will be weighed, and a winner will be declared.
According to Williams, the event also fosters a friendly competition between the churches with youth groups being judged by how many pounds of food and how much money they collect. Last year, First Presbyterian won the competition, but Williams is planning to take the crown back from them this year.
“We would really like to win and take the trophy away from the Presbyterians,” Williams said. “I would like to have it this year, but we’ll see.”
“Honestly, it’s not about winning or losing the trophy,” said Lyndsay Beaulieau, director of operations for First Presbyterian Church. “That’s great and it’s fun for the kids, but the best part is that we’re working together as a community to come together and to help those that need.”
Friendly competition aside, Williams agreed.
“At the end of the day, BUCM are the ones that really win, though, and that’s the most important thing,” she said.
According to Williams, there will also be a food sculpture contest where students will create a design out of the donated food for a prize that has yet to be announced.
Williams hopes this is only the first collaborative effort between the four groups in 2022. She and other event organizers are already planning to hold another drive for BUCM, collecting hygiene items such as toothpaste, shampoo and bars of soap.
The Souper Bowl of Caring will take place Sunday, Feb. 13 from 12:15-2 p.m. in the west parking lot of First Baptist Church, at 502 W. Union St. in Morganton. Community members are encouraged to drive-thru and donate either non-perishable food items or make a monetary donation. All items and proceeds collected will go to Burke United Christian Ministries.
