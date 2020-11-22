Local county commissioner elected to serve state association

A Burke County commissioner has been elected to serve in a leadership position with the N.C. Association of County Commissioners.

Johnnie Carswell, chairman of the Burke County Board of Commissioners, was elected by a unanimous vote to serve as the association’s second vice president.

The association held its annual conference virtually in August to provide a safe and accessible forum to conduct official business and offer educational opportunities for commissioners and county staffers, according to information from the association.

Its leadership election was held Aug. 15.

“2020 has turned out to be a very unusual year, but the NCACC has continued to represent all 100 counties of North Carolina by addressing issues such as COVID that has had a significant economic impact on everyone,” Carswell said.

He added, “I am humbled to be elected to the role of second vice president of the NCACC and look forward to being part of a team that provides a means whereby county official exchange ideas and experiences and obtain expert advice to distribute to county officials about county government and the administration of county affairs.”

At the conference, Ronnie Smith, a Martin County commissioner, was elected president.