Local COVID virtual hospital recognized nationally for innovation

Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge’s COVID Virtual Hospital is being recognized nationally and was selected to be presented at the national gathering of American College of Healthcare Executives.
“The ACHE Congress is a very prestigious function,” said Kathy Bailey, president and CEO of CHS Blue Ridge. “I am so proud of the work our teammates have done in developing the innovative virtual hospital that has helped so many during the pandemic.”
The COVID Virtual Hospital is a home-monitoring program for patients who have tested positive for the virus but who do not need to be in the hospital.
“We created an innovative virtual hospital program that answered the needs of our hospital, ER, patients and the community during the COVID pandemic,” said Dr. Gandhari Loomis, medical director of the virtual hospital and a family physician at Table Rock Family Medicine.
“At the time, we didn’t know what the pandemic would look like or when there would be a surge in hospitalizations,” said Loomis, who recently presented on the virtual hospital for Project ECHO, a part of the Mountain Area Health Education Center in Asheville.
The program quickly came together after the first case of COVID-19 was reported March 24 in Burke County. Less than a month later, CHS Blue Ridge activated its new virtual hospital — just in time for the outbreaks at nearby chicken-processing plants. The hospital collaborated with the Burke County Health Department, churches and schools to distribute thermometers and education on the virus as well as the virtual hospital.
A team of nurses, working closely with primary care physicians, emergency physicians and hospitalists, kept all but the sickest patients at home. All patients were given a pulse oximeter, a device that measures the percentage of oxygen in their blood. If that percentage dropped below a certain number, the patient had almost immediate changes in his or her management. Due to the close monitoring, patients also knew when it was time to go to the hospital.
With every change from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the virtual hospital was able to adapt quickly and seamlessly.
“During the peak surge in December and January, I found out just how well (the virtual hospital) was working,” Loomis said. “We began getting calls from other hospitals needing help. Available hospital beds had disappeared, but here we were in the position to accept transfers.”
For the first wave, from April 23 to Aug. 23, 701 patients were enrolled. During the second surge and at its peak, the virtual hospital enrolled 314 patients in one day.
Local primary care physicians seemed to appreciate the virtual hospital providing extra help in caring for patients.
“One of the values to me was that before, I was on the phone every day or seeing COVID patients and it took up a fair amount of my time in addition to patients with regular problems,” said Dr. Ed Bujold, a physician in Granite Falls. “Once I started enrolling patients in (the virtual hospital), I didn’t have to worry about them as much. I knew somebody had eyes on the patients and if there was a problem, they would call me. I can’t tell you how valuable this service was to me.”
Patients also were grateful as satisfaction scores were very high.
“They were very appreciative,” Loomis said. “They were scared, but having the nurses there through the entire process was a big deal for many of our patients. We heard how the virtual hospital provided peace of mind, support and the assistance they needed in navigating the virus.”
From April 23, 2020, to Feb. 14, 2021, the virtual hospital had 3,384 admissions, of which 3.5% required emergency care or an inpatient stay.
Other positive impacts of the virtual hospital included:
- Launched a mobile health team made up of a nurse and paramedic to visit patients at home.
- Connected several people to a primary care physician who didn’t have one before.
- Set up an asymptomatic testing site when the emergency department and urgent care facilities were overwhelmed with people wanting to be tested.
- Monitored COVID-19 patients discharged from the hospital.
- Set up Monoclonal Antibody Treatment for high-risk patients, reducing the risk of hospitalization and death.
- Worked with a local oxygen tank provider to increase production in anticipation of the need for patients requiring oxygen.
- Launched an app to monitor low-level patients.
- Started a post-COVID-19 rehabilitation program for patients with long COVID-19 health problems.
The virtual hospital research team recently began collaborating with the American Academy of Family Practice to analyze the virtual hospital data and support them for publishing.
“Thank you for sharing this incredible and visionary work that your hospital CEO and other community colleagues are championing” wrote Dr. Jennifer K. Carroll, research professor and CEO of the academy's National Research Network. “This is amazing. We so desperately need examples of bright spots, innovation, and stories of innovative family docs making a REAL difference at the community and population health levels.”
In the future, Loomis hopes to use this model to monitor patients with chronic diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and congestive heart failure.
“Some form of virtual medicine is here to stay and it’s time to get tools into the hands of our patients,” she said. “I’ve started encouraging my patients to get blood pressure cuffs, a thermometer and pulse oximeter for self-monitoring when needed.”