Local COVID virtual hospital recognized nationally for innovation

A team of nurses, working closely with primary care physicians, emergency physicians and hospitalists, kept all but the sickest patients at home. All patients were given a pulse oximeter, a device that measures the percentage of oxygen in their blood. If that percentage dropped below a certain number, the patient had almost immediate changes in his or her management. Due to the close monitoring, patients also knew when it was time to go to the hospital.

With every change from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the virtual hospital was able to adapt quickly and seamlessly.

“During the peak surge in December and January, I found out just how well (the virtual hospital) was working,” Loomis said. “We began getting calls from other hospitals needing help. Available hospital beds had disappeared, but here we were in the position to accept transfers.”

For the first wave, from April 23 to Aug. 23, 701 patients were enrolled. During the second surge and at its peak, the virtual hospital enrolled 314 patients in one day.

Local primary care physicians seemed to appreciate the virtual hospital providing extra help in caring for patients.