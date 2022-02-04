Local dance competition gears up for big night

Less than 48 hours before the start the curtain goes up on Dancing with the Burke Stars, nine local celebrities and professional dancers from across the nation are gearing up to bring a night of top-notch entertainment to Morganton.

Now in its sixth year, the show will feature a dance competition pairing prominent local citizens with world-class dance instructors, a professional show and an opportunity to raise money for local charities. According to Travis Stancil, who has directed and performed in the event every year since its inception, DWTBS has raised more than $85,000 for the community since 2016.

Stancil said the professional dance instructors arrived in Morganton last week and have been working with their local dance partners to prepare them for the show. He said he is excited about the caliber of talent he was able to bring to this year’s event, characterizing it as “a level-up” when compared with previous years.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This is going to be the best year we’ve ever had with the level of talent,” he said. “The level of dancing is going to be through the roof. Being away two years, it was important that we come back and come back bigger than ever.”

Joining the local contestants on stage this year will be: