Local dance competition gears up for big night

Less than 48 hours before the start the curtain goes up on Dancing with the Burke Stars, nine local celebrities and professional dancers from across the nation are gearing up to bring a night of top-notch entertainment to Morganton.
Now in its sixth year, the show will feature a dance competition pairing prominent local citizens with world-class dance instructors, a professional show and an opportunity to raise money for local charities. According to Travis Stancil, who has directed and performed in the event every year since its inception, DWTBS has raised more than $85,000 for the community since 2016.
Stancil said the professional dance instructors arrived in Morganton last week and have been working with their local dance partners to prepare them for the show. He said he is excited about the caliber of talent he was able to bring to this year’s event, characterizing it as “a level-up” when compared with previous years.
“This is going to be the best year we’ve ever had with the level of talent,” he said. “The level of dancing is going to be through the roof. Being away two years, it was important that we come back and come back bigger than ever.”
Joining the local contestants on stage this year will be:
- Natella Devitskaya, 27-year-old five-time U.S. National Latin Ballroom champion. Devitskaya was born in Armenia and moved with her family to the U.S. at age 10. She began dancing when she was 2 ½ years old and became the owner of her dance studio, Queen of Dancesport, at age 14. In addition to her U.S. National Latin Ballroom championships, Devitskaya has competed and performed on some of the world’s biggest stages including the Oscars afterparty and the Arnold Sports Festival in Ohio. As an instructor, she has trained several dancers who have competed in national and international Latin ballroom competitons.
- Carlos Torres, 36-year-old professional dancer, choreographer, director and dance teacher. Torres was born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico. He started dancing around the age of 8. Torres moved to New York where he worked with Pierre Dulaine’s “Dancing Classrooms” program, teaching social dancing to fifth graders. Currently, Torres is an assistant director for Royal Caribbean Productions where he choreographs, directs and produces shows for Royal Caribbean Cruises.
- Twenty-five-year-old Morganton native Travis Stancil, is a professional ballroom dancer, choreographer, director and founder of Stance Productions. Beginning at age 10, Stancil trained under world champion Latin-style dancers Ana Llorente and Michael Chapman. At age 18, he moved to Palm Beach, Florida, to become a ballroom dance instructor. He produced his first touring show, “Rhythm, the Beat Goes On” in 2018 and moved back to his hometown to found Stance Productions the next year. Stancil is the reigning “Mr. Continental” and travels the country performing in shows with his dance partner, Natella Devitskaya.
- Sir Twon is a professional hip hop dancer, actor and model. Sir Twon was born and raised in Miami and moved to Los Angeles after graduating college. His first job in Los Angeles was dancing in Beyonce’s “Run the World” video. Since then, Sir Twon has danced on some of the world’s biggest stages behind some of the music industry’s biggest stars including Omarion and Ciara. Dancing with the Burke Stars in Sir Twon’s first production with Stance Productions.
Dancing With the Burke Stars will take place at the CoMMA on Saturday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. VIP tickets for Dancing with the Burke Stars are on sale now. Ticket prices are $40 for VIP tickets, $28 for adults and $18 for children 12 and younger. According to Stancil, there are fewer than 100 tickets remaining. Stancil also said the show will be a mask-optional event. For more information about the event or to purchase tickets, call CoMMA at 828-433-7469 or visit commaonline.org.
