Local leaders hesitant about civil penalty request

At the board's monthly meeting Tuesday night, Brittain and Commissioner Wayne Abele were not wearing masks. Commissioner Maynard Taylor had on a mask but later took it off. Commissioners Scott Mulwee, the vice chairman, and Johnnie Carswell wore masks during all of the meeting, which lasted 1½ hours.

In October, the state Department of Health and Human Services sent a letter to Burke and 35 other counties that were seeing increased cases. The counties either had 300 or more new cases in the last 14 days and had been identified by the a White House task force as a county of concern; their case rate was greater than 50 cases per 10,000 people; or the county was one of the top three most populous counties in the state.

The letter requested the counties to consider local measures to create civil penalties for businesses that didn’t comply with mask requirements or lower mass gathering requirements to improve compliance with executive orders.

However, Burke County commissioners didn’t take any action.

Brittain said that while he is receptive to considering Cooper's request, it is law enforcement that would have to deal with issuing fines. What he’s seeing from officers is that they seem to be dealing with noncompliance without a civil penalty.