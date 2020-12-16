Local leaders hesitant about civil penalty request

Burke County leaders aren't rushing to embrace Gov. Roy Cooper's request to enact local ordinances to enforce his executive orders to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Hospitalizations throughout North Carolina due to COVID-19 have doubled since last month and deaths in the state from the virus continues to climb toward 6,000, numbers state officials have called alarming. The upward trends prompted Gov. Roy Cooper and Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, to send a letter last week to local governments asking leaders to help enforce stay-at-home orders.
The letter asked local leaders to adopt ordinances to establish civil penalties for violating Cooper’s COVID-19 executive orders.
That, they say, would give law enforcement and other government officials the flexibility to enforce the orders. They also attached an advisory letter from the state Attorney General Josh Stein that concludes the local governments have the authority to do so.
The letter says the pandemic is threatening to overwhelm the capacity of hospitals and health care workers.
But it doesn’t appear they will get much help with that in Burke County.
Jeff Brittain, chairman of the Burke County Board of Commissioners, said he read Cooper's and Stein's letters. Brittain plans to speak to other commissioners about them, but he hasn’t gotten a sense in the past of the board wanting to approve an ordinance.
At the board's monthly meeting Tuesday night, Brittain and Commissioner Wayne Abele were not wearing masks. Commissioner Maynard Taylor had on a mask but later took it off. Commissioners Scott Mulwee, the vice chairman, and Johnnie Carswell wore masks during all of the meeting, which lasted 1½ hours.
In October, the state Department of Health and Human Services sent a letter to Burke and 35 other counties that were seeing increased cases. The counties either had 300 or more new cases in the last 14 days and had been identified by the a White House task force as a county of concern; their case rate was greater than 50 cases per 10,000 people; or the county was one of the top three most populous counties in the state.
The letter requested the counties to consider local measures to create civil penalties for businesses that didn’t comply with mask requirements or lower mass gathering requirements to improve compliance with executive orders.
However, Burke County commissioners didn’t take any action.
Brittain said that while he is receptive to considering Cooper's request, it is law enforcement that would have to deal with issuing fines. What he’s seeing from officers is that they seem to be dealing with noncompliance without a civil penalty.
Brittain said in listening to Sheriff Steve Whisenant and Morganton Department of Public Safety Chief Tony Lowdermilk about business compliance with the governor’s orders, he hasn’t heard they are having any major issues. He said it seems they are getting reasonable compliance, and while the public, in general, seems to be tired of the pandemic, he feels more people are wearing masks.
Mayor's view
Morganton Mayor Ronnie Thompson said the City Council has not discussed passing an ordinances as a whole, but members have discussed it among themselves and decided, at this point, not to take action.
“As of 11:30 (Tuesday) we are not considering it,” Thompson said. “We have talked about it and we will continue to talk about it, but we really want our citizens to wear the mask, social distance and go with the CDC guidelines.”
He said he believes the advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and National Institutes of Health.
Thompson, who recovered from COVID-19 in August after being hospitalized for nearly a week, urged the public to continue wearing their masks, social distancing and washing their hands.
“If you can prevent getting sick, why wouldn’t you do that?” he asked.
Thompson had a lot of hair loss for about a month after the virus, but that has since subsided. His wife, Anne, also battled the virus, and still has issues with rapid heart beats.
“We are recovering,” Thompson said. “It’s a process, it really is.”
The Thompsons were recently tested for COVID-19 antibodies and found they both have them. When it’s his turn, the mayor said he will be getting in line for a COVID-19 vaccine.
“It’s like any other vaccine,” Thompson said. “It’s available, why not get the vaccine?”
Testing break
The Burke County Health Department will not conduct COVID-19 testing from Tuesday until Jan. 4, and Thompson said wearing masks and social distancing are critical.
“If you don’t get tested for 12 or 14 days, then have to wait two or three days more to get your results, then for at least two weeks, you may have been infecting people that you love over Christmas,” Thompson said. “Why would you want to infect your family and friends, when you could wear your mask and everybody be healthy and enjoy a great holiday?”
It’s a public health issue, Thompson said.
“I don’t believe it’s a political issue,” he said. “It’s just good health guidelines.”
He pleaded with people to wear a mask, and said that if cases continue to rise, the county could run out of hospital beds.
“I just fail to see why people cannot wear a mask,” Thompson said. “I just fail to see that any personal freedom has been taken away because you have to wear a mask, or need to wear a mask. What personal freedom have you lost by wearing a mask? You can still shop, you can still do everything you need to do, you just need to wear the mask and it doesn’t limit your personal freedom.”
Towns' reactions
Valdese Mayor Chip Black said the town has sent information to residents asking them to follow the governor’s orders. He said the town has tried to get people to comply with them because they are the right things to do as opposed to hitting residents over the head with a stick.
As far as passing an ordinance to issue civil penalties, Black said that is not the town’s strategy. However, town officials will follow the lead of the county because the governments try to work together.
Black said he has seen pretty consistent mask wearing in Valdese, and it seems like people are complying.
“I hope they are,” Black said.
In Glen Alpine, where the board of aldermen aren’t set to meet again until Jan. 11, Mayor Bob Benfield said he would look to see how other municipalities handle the issue.
He said he might draft something regarding Cooper’s request to present to the board in January.
On Wednesday, the Burke County COVID-19 dashboard showed there are 1,084 active virus cases and 24 people are hospitalized. The county has previously reported 75 deaths because of COVID-19.
Close contact remains the primary method of spreading the virus in the county.
