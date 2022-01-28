Local man recognized by immigration agency

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services recently awarded Steven Corley of Morganton the Field Office Directorate’s Superior Achievement Award. This award recognizes someone who made a major contribution toward USCIS’ mission and exemplified its core values.

Corley, a senior immigration services officer stationed at the Charlotte Field Office, served a two-year detail as field office director at the field office in Anchorage, responsible for citizenship and immigration services in the state of Alaska. In 2020, USCIS was under a hiring freeze and several key positions in the Anchorage Field Office were vacant. In addition to managing the Anchorage Field Office’s operations, Corley stepped up and performed duties to cover for vacancies including analyzing data, servicing information appointments, conducting immigration interviews and managing the application support center, which gathers biometrics for applicants.

Despite adding all of this to his normal duties, he mentored his officers, building their analytic and writing skills. Under his leadership, his office saw an improvement in processing cases. When Corley’s detail in Anchorage ended in May 2021, he returned to the Charlotte Field Office to resume his duties as a senior officer.