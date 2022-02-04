Local pastor looks back on more than 50 years of ministry

When Rev. Jerry Gamble first stepped into the pulpit of Mount Home Baptist Church in Morganton, Lyndon Johnson was president, and a gallon of gas cost 30 cents. Since that time, Gamble has served the church in three separate pastorates for more than half a century. During that time, Gamble led the church in three major construction projects, led hundreds to make professions of faith and has become a source of encouragement and inspiration to countless others.
Gamble grew up in Boiling Springs in the shadow of his home church, Calvary Baptist. He first felt the call to full-time Christian ministry at age 13 after hearing a missionary speak during a special event for boys and young men. He said he resisted this urge for four years before finally answering the call at 17.
“I was a rascal, growing up,” he said. “The reason I had not done it right away is that I thought there would be people who’d say, ‘boy, that Jerry Gamble has lost his thinking. There’s no way God has called him to be a preacher.’”
After high school, Gamble attended Gardner-Webb University and, at the age of 21, was ordained at Calvary. It was in that church where he met a young woman named Shirley, who would become the love of his life and wife of almost 60 years. Gamble said she has been immeasurably precious to him over the years, but their relationship didn’t exactly begin like a storybook romance.
“We grew up together, but I was so mischievous,” he said. “I’m sure the last thing she thought is that she’d marry me, and, of all things, I’d be a preacher.”
Gamble first came to Morganton in 1965 as the new pastor of Mount Home Baptist Church. He said those first two years were difficult as he balanced the realities of leading a 600-member congregation and the numerous deaths and tragedies that struck the church during those years.
Gamble left his post at Mount Home in 1971 but would be back twice more during his career. His third and final pastorate there, beginning in 1982, saw Gamble leading the church for nearly 40 years and initiating a multi-million-dollar building project to construct one of Burke County’s largest sanctuaries.
Gamble said that, over the years, several people have asked him for advice on how to go about effectively returning to a church they had previously pastored. His counsel to them has always been not to do it.
“I tell them, ‘if you’ve called back and are orchestrating this thing yourself, then, brother, you’re in trouble from the word go,’” he said. “‘But if God is dealing with the hearts of a church and with your heart and this is what God wants you to do, then you’ve got to do the best you can. But most times, it doesn’t work because we’ve orchestrated it for ourselves.”
Gamble believes that the only reason he was able to navigate two returns to Mount Home successfully is that, each time, God brought him back for a specific reason.
“That’s one of the reasons I think God has permitted me to stay here like this,” he said. “Each time I’ve been here, there has been a challenge to build. I’m the type of person who has always wanted a challenge, something that was really going to take a lot of work. Something I could give my very best to.”
In the five decades Gamble has served as the pastor of Mount Home, he has become a beloved figure, not just in his church but also throughout the community. Longtime church member Jill King said that Gamble has had a massive influence in her family for several generations. She credits his success and longevity to his faithfulness to what he believes.
“He has stood the course,” she said. “His faithfulness is something that continues to be an example to us as a congregation. He is a man of integrity and stands firmly on God’s word.”
Jamie Griffin, another longtime church member, credits Gamble’s longevity to his willingness to make personal sacrifices for the people of the church and the community.
“He’s been there for my family through sickness,” Griffin said. “One time, my daughter was at Duke hospital, and I didn’t tell him because I didn’t want him to have to drive down there. Somehow, he found out, and he was there at 7:30 in the morning. He has always done that kind of thing. He’s always there when you need him.”
Gamble is well aware that his longevity and success in Christian ministry are not to be taken for granted. He sympathized with young pastors, saying that we are living in an incredibly challenging time to be starting in ministry.
“There have been a lot of changes,” he said. “People are afraid to have you in their homes. That has changed drastically since I started out. I find it very difficult now to reach people.”
Still, Gamble challenged young pastors to love the people they serve, saying it is the only path to lasting success and fulfillment in ministry.
“I feel like the main thing is to love your people,” he said. “You don’t have to be perfect, but you need to make sure you show love to your people and then get in there and prove that you’re genuine.”
Ultimately, Gamble believes the secret to his success has little to do with him, other than his willingness to step out and be obedient to the calling he experienced as a teenager.
“God has blessed me and the churches I have been privileged to pastor beyond measure,” he said. “To God be all the glory and praise.”
Gamble currently serves as the senior pastor of Mount Home Baptist Church, where he has occupied the pulpit for the past 38 years. Mount Home Baptist Church is located at 2272 Mount Home Church Road in Morganton.
Jason Koon is a staff writer and can be reached at jkoon@morganton.com or 432-8907