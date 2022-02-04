Local pastor looks back on more than 50 years of ministry

Gamble believes that the only reason he was able to navigate two returns to Mount Home successfully is that, each time, God brought him back for a specific reason.

“That’s one of the reasons I think God has permitted me to stay here like this,” he said. “Each time I’ve been here, there has been a challenge to build. I’m the type of person who has always wanted a challenge, something that was really going to take a lot of work. Something I could give my very best to.”

In the five decades Gamble has served as the pastor of Mount Home, he has become a beloved figure, not just in his church but also throughout the community. Longtime church member Jill King said that Gamble has had a massive influence in her family for several generations. She credits his success and longevity to his faithfulness to what he believes.

“He has stood the course,” she said. “His faithfulness is something that continues to be an example to us as a congregation. He is a man of integrity and stands firmly on God’s word.”

Jamie Griffin, another longtime church member, credits Gamble’s longevity to his willingness to make personal sacrifices for the people of the church and the community.