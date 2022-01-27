Local restaurant expands to include sit-down dining

Virginia moved to the U.S. at the age of 22 before finally investing in her own food truck in 2013.

“We went around a fed workers and different places,” Samantha said. “But we were always moving around, going all the way up to Boone and down to Shelby and Forest City. We wanted to have a stable place somewhere where we could have stable customers that came in every single day.”

Starting a restaurant shortly before the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic was not an easy task.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“When the pandemic started, we lost a lot of customers,” Samantha said. “But the good thing is that we were a to-go place either way, so people could just come in and order food.”

She added that since COVID-related restrictions have eased many of their regular customers have returned and they’re hoping that expanding to in-person dining will begin to bring new faces into the taqueria.

Taqueria el Mana serves a variety of home-cooked Mexican dishes from burritos and tacos, to barbacoa, tortas and much more. Virginia even makes burgers for those who are not sure where to begin, but she’s most proud of her homemade corn tortillas.