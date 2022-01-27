Local restaurant expands to include sit-down dining

VALDESE — A local Mexican restaurant reopened Jan. 4 after completing an expansion project to offer in-person dining to its customers. Taqueria el Mana on U.S. 70 in Valdese opened in 2019 offering a variety of home-cooked authentic Mexican dishes for takeout only. Virginia Alamilla, the restaurant’s owner, had considered expanding to offer dine-in options since the beginning. In 2021, the opportunity to expand finally arrived when a church leasing the space next door moved out.
“We were planning on a sit-down restaurant for a long time,” said Virginia’s daughter Samantha Valdez Alamilla who works alongside her mother at El Mana. “There was no availability near us. We were looking for new locations, but we were scared to move because we already have our everyday customers.”
In 2021, the storefront next door opened and the Alamilla’s took the opportunity to expand.
For Virginia, food service is family legacy that has been a way of life for her since her earliest days.
“When I was little, my mother would sell different kinds of food like Tamales and barbacoa,” she explained. We would go up to the center of Mexico City and go sell. I got used to going and helping my mother sell food.”
Virginia said that cooking for people has become a family tradition, saying that all her sisters currently work in food service in some capacity.
Virginia moved to the U.S. at the age of 22 before finally investing in her own food truck in 2013.
“We went around a fed workers and different places,” Samantha said. “But we were always moving around, going all the way up to Boone and down to Shelby and Forest City. We wanted to have a stable place somewhere where we could have stable customers that came in every single day.”
Starting a restaurant shortly before the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic was not an easy task.
“When the pandemic started, we lost a lot of customers,” Samantha said. “But the good thing is that we were a to-go place either way, so people could just come in and order food.”
She added that since COVID-related restrictions have eased many of their regular customers have returned and they’re hoping that expanding to in-person dining will begin to bring new faces into the taqueria.
Taqueria el Mana serves a variety of home-cooked Mexican dishes from burritos and tacos, to barbacoa, tortas and much more. Virginia even makes burgers for those who are not sure where to begin, but she’s most proud of her homemade corn tortillas.
“Our biggest specialty is the fact that my mom makes the corn tortillas herself,” Samantha said. “There’s a huge difference between them and the bagged tortillas. A lot of Hispanics love the taste of the corn tortillas. It’s a different texture and a different taste, so our biggest specialty is that she takes her time to do it.”
Taqueria El Mana is also excited to be offering quesabirrias, which have become a highly sought after dish on the west coast as well as a trendy choice for influencers on TikTok and other social media sites.
“We did them one time just as an experiment,” Samantha said. “This guy wanted some, we had the supplies to do them, and we made some for him. All the sudden everybody came. We were very happy about it.”
Within weeks, quesabirrias became a regular offering on Taqueria el Mana’s menu.
Virginia said being able to cook for people and witnessing them enjoying her food is extremely rewarding for her.
“I try my hardest to make people happy and give them what they like,” she said. “It makes me happy when I get results like people going out of their way to say, ‘thank you’ or ‘your food is amazing.’ It blesses my heart.”
Taqueria el Mana is located at 1010 Main St. W in Valdese. Hours are Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. through 8 p.m. for takeout and sit-down dining.