Local school winning battle against COVID

Head of School Melanie Mikusa credits the school success to the school’s commitment to safety, parental support and the resiliency students have displayed in the face of the pandemic.

“This committed effort may have placed an extra burden on parents but has allowed us to stay open, in-person, and experience a small number of positive cases at our school,” Mikusa said. “Our students are incredibly resilient and also support these modifications. They are unphased by masking - so much so that even during mask breaks, many children choose to continue wearing their masks.”

According to Mikusa, in addition to mask requirements, the school still performs temperature checks and boasts enhanced cleaning procedures that go “above the CDC guidelines.”

Mikusa also said the school tries to utilize outdoors teaching spaces as much as possible, not just to lessen the spread of the virus, but also because of the mental health academic benefits outdoor activity can provide. According to Mikusa, MDS Junior Kindergarten classrooms typically spend as much as 50% or more of their time outdoors. She also said that the school has taken an active role in vaccine education and promotion among students and families.