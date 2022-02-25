Local school winning battle against COVID

Recent statistics from a local private school reveal the institution’s remarkable success in battling the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. According to sources within the school, Morganton Day School, a private elementary and middle school in Morganton with an enrollment of approximately 120, has logged only 12 COVID cases to-date since re-opening for in-person learning in the fall of 2020.
Contact tracing was performed on all 12 cases and none of the cases appear to have been contracted within the school, according to school officials. MDS also reports that it has not yet had to shut down a single classroom due to the virus even during last month’s omicron surge, which shut down schools and classrooms across Burke County and the nation.
For comparison, Burke County Public Schools has logged 3,388 confirmed positive cases during just the 2021-22 school year. With a student enrollment of 11,2794, according to the North Carolina School Report Cards, this works out to more than three times the rate MDS is reporting. Among all BCPS schools, only Hallyburton Academy, with an enrollment of 60 students, has logged 12 or fewer cases in the past 56 days.
Other nearby school systems haven’t fared much better. In Caldwell County Schools, there have been 2,597 cases logged during the 2021-22 school year until the system discontinued reporting case counts on Feb. 16.
Head of School Melanie Mikusa credits the school success to the school’s commitment to safety, parental support and the resiliency students have displayed in the face of the pandemic.
“This committed effort may have placed an extra burden on parents but has allowed us to stay open, in-person, and experience a small number of positive cases at our school,” Mikusa said. “Our students are incredibly resilient and also support these modifications. They are unphased by masking - so much so that even during mask breaks, many children choose to continue wearing their masks.”
According to Mikusa, in addition to mask requirements, the school still performs temperature checks and boasts enhanced cleaning procedures that go “above the CDC guidelines.”
Mikusa also said the school tries to utilize outdoors teaching spaces as much as possible, not just to lessen the spread of the virus, but also because of the mental health academic benefits outdoor activity can provide. According to Mikusa, MDS Junior Kindergarten classrooms typically spend as much as 50% or more of their time outdoors. She also said that the school has taken an active role in vaccine education and promotion among students and families.
“We regularly share vaccine information, encourage vaccinations, and rely on science and data-driven decision-making,” she said. “The vaccination rates at MDS are high among those who are eligible.”
Finally, Mikusa said that the school has maintained a consistent, careful approach to handling those in the school who do test positive for the virus.
“Our exclusion policy has remained conservative; therefore, when a student is quarantined, we keep them off-campus longer to help ensure they are no longer contagious when they return to the classroom,” she said.
Meredith McSwain, Director of Advancement for MDS also highlighted the resiliency she has seen in students during the pandemic.
“They haven’t missed a beat...the kids really have been amazing when it comes to following the rules,” she said. “Our kids have thrived through a pandemic which I think just shows the resiliency of kids.”
She praised MDS teachers as well for the work they have put in to helping the students stay safe.
“It’s amazing to watch,” she said. “Seeing the teachers work with each of the different groups in their own way to really make sure that we’ve maintained a safe environment,”
For McSwain, promoting strategies that have been demonstrated to reduce the spread of the virus is not about advancing personal beliefs or opinions, but about setting a good example for MDS students and helping them stay healthy.
“Our procedural guidelines weren’t backed by any sort of political stance or religious affiliation,” she said. “Our goal is to educate students … For us it has been a discussion about, ‘how do we do the best thing for our students,’ which is that they need to be in the building, they need to be with their teachers and they need to be learning.”
Beth Willard-Patton, an MDS parent, said she is thankful for the extra emphasis the school’s administration, teachers and families have placed on keeping students safe and in school.
“The school has really adapted based on what is going on in the world but also based on parent’s comfort level,” she said. “It’s been awesome – as awesome as it can be during a pandemic.”
Patton said that, for her children, COVID protocols have become second nature.
“My kids, they actually feel uncomfortable when they don’t have a mask on now,” she said.
According to Mikuza, Morganton Day School has no immediate plans to modify any of its COVID procedure.
