Local student graduates
Local student graduates

Max Howard of Morganton graduated with a Bachelor of Science Mechanical Engineering from Ohio University. Howard was a student of the universitiy's Russ College of Engineering and Technology and was one of more than 1,800 students graduating with bachelor's, master's or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for fall semester 2021.

The graduates represented many areas of the United States and an abundance of countries, including: Bangladesh, China, Greece and India.

