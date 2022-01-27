Local students earn degrees

The following local students recently received degrees from their respective universities:
Byron Davis, of Morganton, earned a doctorate in aerospace engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta. Georgia Tech is a top 10 public research university. Davis was among about 4,900 undergraduate and graduate students to be presented degrees at the institute’s commencement exercises Dec. 17-18.
Tyler Adam Brownwood, of Morganton, earned a Bachelor of Music degree in music performance from Mars Hill University at Mars Hill. The university conferred degrees on 57 graduates at its commencement ceremony Friday, Dec. 17, at Moore Auditorium. The graduates completed their degree requirements in August or December 2021; this was the university’s first indoor commencement since December 2019. In addition to receiving his degree, Brownwood performed a musical selection during the ceremony. Mars Hill University is a private, liberal arts institution offering more than 30 undergraduate and four graduate degrees.
Jodi Kerley, of Hickory, earned a Master of Occupational Therapy from Emory & Henry College. Kerley was one of 32 students to be presented the degree during the college’s commencement Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Lincoln Theatre in Marion, Virginia. Emory & Henry offers more than 80 academic majors and tracks.
Cynthia Attaway, of Glen Alpine, earned a family nurse practitioner certificate from Carson-Newman University at the conclusion of the school’s fall semester. Carson-Newman is a Christian liberal arts-based university in Jefferson City, Tennessee. It offers 50 undergraduate majors, as well as associate, master’s and doctoral degrees.