Local students earn degrees

The following local students recently received degrees from their respective universities:

Byron Davis, of Morganton, earned a doctorate in aerospace engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta. Georgia Tech is a top 10 public research university. Davis was among about 4,900 undergraduate and graduate students to be presented degrees at the institute’s commencement exercises Dec. 17-18.

Tyler Adam Brownwood, of Morganton, earned a Bachelor of Music degree in music performance from Mars Hill University at Mars Hill. The university conferred degrees on 57 graduates at its commencement ceremony Friday, Dec. 17, at Moore Auditorium. The graduates completed their degree requirements in August or December 2021; this was the university’s first indoor commencement since December 2019. In addition to receiving his degree, Brownwood performed a musical selection during the ceremony. Mars Hill University is a private, liberal arts institution offering more than 30 undergraduate and four graduate degrees.