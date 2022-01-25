 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local students receive academic honors
exclusive

Several local students are among those who have received honors for their academic achievements in the fall semester.

Making the president’s list with a 4.0 GPA:

Kila Stephens, of Morganton, at The University of Alabama

Making the president’s list with a 3.75 GPA or higher:

Blake Marley, of Hickory, at Bob Jones University

Shelly Roberts, of Hickory, at Bob Jones University

Making the dean’s list with a 3.7 GPA or higher:

Ethan Bryant, of Morganton, at Emerson College

Zachary Vlasich, of Hickory, at Southern New Hampshire University

Quenton Smith, of Connelly Springs, at Southern New Hampshire University

Aaron Blanton, of Hickory, at Southern New Hampshire University

Arden Jolley, of Hickory, at Southern New Hampshire University

Peyton Yoder, of Hickory, at Eastern Mennonite University

Making the provost’s list with a 3.65 GPA or higher:

Jacob Surbaugh, of Hickory, at Troy University

Making the dean’s list with a 3.5 GPA or higher:

Noah Ulrich, of Valdese, at Carson-Newman University

Alyssa Griggs, of Hickory, at The University of Alabama

Jackie Little, of Hickory, at The University of Alabama

Julia McCombs, of Morganton, at The University of Alabama

Tyler Dinh, of Hickory, at Belmont University

