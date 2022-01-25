Local students receive academic honors

Several local students are among those who have received honors for their academic achievements in the fall semester.

Making the president’s list with a 4.0 GPA:

Kila Stephens, of Morganton, at The University of Alabama

Making the president’s list with a 3.75 GPA or higher:

Blake Marley, of Hickory, at Bob Jones University

Shelly Roberts, of Hickory, at Bob Jones University

Making the dean’s list with a 3.7 GPA or higher:

Ethan Bryant, of Morganton, at Emerson College

Zachary Vlasich, of Hickory, at Southern New Hampshire University

Quenton Smith, of Connelly Springs, at Southern New Hampshire University

Aaron Blanton, of Hickory, at Southern New Hampshire University

Arden Jolley, of Hickory, at Southern New Hampshire University

Peyton Yoder, of Hickory, at Eastern Mennonite University

Making the provost’s list with a 3.65 GPA or higher: