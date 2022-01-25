Local students receive academic honors

Several local students are among those who have received honors for their academic achievements in the fall semester.
Making the president’s list with a 4.0 GPA:
Kila Stephens, of Morganton, at The University of Alabama
Making the president’s list with a 3.75 GPA or higher:
Blake Marley, of Hickory, at Bob Jones University
Shelly Roberts, of Hickory, at Bob Jones University
Making the dean’s list with a 3.7 GPA or higher:
Ethan Bryant, of Morganton, at Emerson College
Zachary Vlasich, of Hickory, at Southern New Hampshire University
Quenton Smith, of Connelly Springs, at Southern New Hampshire University
Aaron Blanton, of Hickory, at Southern New Hampshire University
Arden Jolley, of Hickory, at Southern New Hampshire University
Peyton Yoder, of Hickory, at Eastern Mennonite University
Making the provost’s list with a 3.65 GPA or higher:
Jacob Surbaugh, of Hickory, at Troy University
Making the dean’s list with a 3.5 GPA or higher:
Noah Ulrich, of Valdese, at Carson-Newman University
Alyssa Griggs, of Hickory, at The University of Alabama
Jackie Little, of Hickory, at The University of Alabama
Julia McCombs, of Morganton, at The University of Alabama
Tyler Dinh, of Hickory, at Belmont University