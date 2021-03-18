Local town governments oppose bill that would change elections

The joint press release from the local boards said none of their elected officials or senior managers were notified or consulted before Daniel introduced the bill, even though the bill would make significant changes to the charters of each town it affects.

“This bill is strongly opposed by every municipality and governing board that would suffer its consequences,” the release said.

The release said the change would cause local elections to become lost in the flood of partisan state and federal election contests, taking citizens’ attention away from local elections. In addition, the change would make it much more costly for candidates to run for local government seats, as advertising costs are significantly higher during general election years due to much greater demand that is generated by well-funded candidates running for state and federal offices, the release said.

The release goes on to say more than one-third of all voters in Burke County are registered as “unaffiliated” and are much less likely to be interested in the partisan races that dominate even-numbered election years.

The release said that for no discernable reason, the changes proposed by the bill would not affect the towns of Longview and Rhodhiss, which both partially are in Burke County.