Local town governments oppose bill that would change elections

A bill that was introduced recently in the North Carolina Senate would force Burke County local school board and municipal elections to be held during even-numbered years, thereby mixing them in with national and state races.
But local city and town elected officials plan to make their opposition to the bill known this morning as they gather at Morganton City Hall at 10 a.m. for a press conference.
The city of Morganton and towns of Connelly Springs, Drexel, Glen Alpine, Hildebran and Valdese will hold the joint press conference to express their adamant opposition to Senate Bill 288. Representatives from Rutherford College cannot attend the press conference but also oppose the proposed bill, according to a joint press release sent to The News Herald on Wednesday afternoon.
N.C. Senate Bill 288 was filed on March 11 and is currently in the Senate redistricting and elections committee, which is chaired by the bill’s primary sponsor, Warren Daniel, R-46 (Burke, Avery, Caldwell).
The proposed bill would only affect Burke County’s board of education, city and town races. The bill would not affect the other counties that Daniel represents.
Currently, school board and municipal races, like others in the state, are held during odd-numbered years. Burke voters will cast ballots in November for the non-partisan school board and municipal races.
The joint press release from the local boards said none of their elected officials or senior managers were notified or consulted before Daniel introduced the bill, even though the bill would make significant changes to the charters of each town it affects.
“This bill is strongly opposed by every municipality and governing board that would suffer its consequences,” the release said.
The release said the change would cause local elections to become lost in the flood of partisan state and federal election contests, taking citizens’ attention away from local elections. In addition, the change would make it much more costly for candidates to run for local government seats, as advertising costs are significantly higher during general election years due to much greater demand that is generated by well-funded candidates running for state and federal offices, the release said.
The release goes on to say more than one-third of all voters in Burke County are registered as “unaffiliated” and are much less likely to be interested in the partisan races that dominate even-numbered election years.
The release said that for no discernable reason, the changes proposed by the bill would not affect the towns of Longview and Rhodhiss, which both partially are in Burke County.
The release said Daniel introduced Senate Bill 288 as a local bill, which means it is not subject to the governor’s veto.
“As far as we know, no similar bill has been introduced affecting any other county in North Carolina,” the release said. “Local elected officials from communities affected by this bill have reached out to Senator Daniel but have had no response.”
The proposed bill lays out how school board and municipal elections would get from being held in odd-numbered years to being held in even-numbered years. It says:
- For the Burke County Board of Education, each member elected in 2019 or 2021, or any member appointed to fill a vacancy of a member elected in 2019 or 2021, would have his or her term extended by one year and would serve until the next election.
In the 2024 election, four members of the board would be elected on the date of the general election, and every four years after, and in 2026, three members of the board would be elected on the date of the general election, and every four years after.
The elections would be nonpartisan and held the same as elections for county officers.
- In the city of Morganton, regular municipal elections would be held this year and the two council members elected would serve five-year terms. The mayor and two council members elected in 2019, whose terms expire in 2023, would be extended until 2024. The next regular municipal election would be held in 2024.
Registered voters in the city would vote for mayor and four council members who live, respectively, in Council Districts No. 1, No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4.
In 2024, and every four years after, the mayor and two council members would be elected to serve four-year terms. In 2026, and every four years after, two council members would be elected to serve four-year terms.
In 2024, regular municipal elections would be held every two years on the Tuesday after the first Monday in November of even-numbered years.
- The town of Connelly Springs consists of the six members of the board of aldermen and the mayor. Registered voters in the town would elect the mayor and three council members this year, which would then serve five-year terms. The three council members elected in 2019, whose terms expire in 2023, would be extended until 2024. The next regular municipal election would be conducted in 2024.
In 2024, and every four years after, three council members would be elected for four-year terms. In 2026, and every four years after, three council members would be elected for four-year terms, and a mayor would be elected for a four-year term.
- In the town of Drexel, the board consists of a mayor and four aldermen. The mayor and four aldermen elected this year would serve three-year terms. The next regular municipal election for the town would be held in 2024.
In 2024, and every two years after, regular elections would be held in the town. After election, the aldermen would elect or appoint the clerical officers and policemen, as well as a tax collector. The mayor and aldermen can combine the duties of two or more of the clerical officers, policemen and tax collector into one office.
- The town of Glen Alpine mayor and three members of the board of aldermen elected this year would serve five-year terms. The two members of the board of aldermen elected in 2019, whose terms expire in 2023, would be extended until 2024. The next regular municipal election would be conducted in 2024.
Then in 2024, and every two years after, regular municipal elections would be held in even-numbered years. A mayor would be elected in 2026, and every four years after.
In 2024, and every four years after, two members of the board of aldermen would be elected to four-year terms. In 2026, and every four years after, three members of the board of aldermen would be elected to four-year terms.”
- In the town of Hildebran, the mayor and three council members elected this year would serve five-year terms. The two board members elected in 2019, whose terms expire in 2023, would have their terms extended until 2024. The next regular municipal election would be conducted in the town in 2024.
In 2024, and every two years after, regular municipal elections would be held in even-numbered years for the mayor and five council members. The election would be nonpartisan and decided by simple plurality. In 2024, and every four years after, two board members would be elected to four-year terms. In 2026, and every four years after, the mayor and three board members would be elected to four-year terms.
- In the town of Rutherford College, the mayor and three council members elected this year would serve five-year terms. The three council members elected in 2019, whose terms expire in 2023, would have their terms extended until 2024. The board consists of six council members and the mayor.
In 2024, and every four years after, three council members would be elected for four-year terms. In 2026, and every four years after, three council members would be elected for four-year terms. The town officers would be elected on a nonpartisan basis and the results determined by plurality.
- In the town of Valdese, the mayor and three council members elected this year would serve five-year terms. The two council members elected in 2019, whose terms expire in 2023, would have their terms extended until 2024. The next regular municipal election would be conducted in 2024.
At the regular municipal elections in 2024, and every four years after, two council members would be elected from Wards four and five.