Local Trump supporters organize boat parade, road rally

After the Republican National Convention wrapped up Thursday, local supporters of incumbent United States President Donald Trump will gather to show their support for his re-election at two different events this weekend.
The Burke County Trump Victory group has organized a boat parade at Lake James on Saturday and a road rally through Burke and Catawba counties on Sunday, both to champion the cause of the president’s 2020 campaign.
The Saturday boat parade will start at 3 p.m. at the Black Bear Boat Access Ramp. Trump Victory says the parade is scheduled to be one of many across the state. Those who want to participate are asked to contact Burke County Trump Victory Field Organizer Heather Ward by phone at 828-390-9541 or by email at heather.ward@ncgop.org to let her know they are coming or to learn more details.
Then, at 3 p.m. on Sunday, the road rally will start after a prayer and a singing of the national anthem at Simpson Field in Glen Alpine before trekking 40 miles down U.S. 70 through Morganton, Drexel, Valdese, Rutherford College, Connelly Springs, Icard and Hildebran before crossing into Catawba County and ending at Claremont City Park.
Participants in both the boat parade and the road rally are asked to only use the U.S. flag or flags for Trump or Dan Forest, the Republican candidate for governor of North Carolina, on their watercraft, automobile or motorcycle. Those who can’t ride in the road rally Sunday are encouraged to join in at the roadside with their Trump gear and signs.
In addition to Ward, road rally event coordinator Gina Walker-Bailey (828-368-1772) can be contacted for more details.
Walker-Bailey said the purpose of the events isn’t to cause a ruckus, but rather to take a stand in support of Trump and avoid being silent.
“We’re just going through these small towns to show our support of our president,” Walker-Bailey said. “I’m tired of the silent majority being silent. We’re going to come together and show where our support is. We’re not going to be quiet anymore.”
Justin Epley is a staff writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!