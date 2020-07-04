Local woman describes life-threatening COVID-19 experience

Jamie Sisk considers herself one of the lucky ones, even though she has been in the intensive-care unit of a local hospital since Monday.

She has been fighting for her life since she started showing symptoms of COVID-19 two weeks ago on Father’s Day.

She talked to The News Herald on Friday from her hospital room about her fight and the outpouring of love, prayers and support she has received from well-wishers. Missionary Ridge Baptist Church held a drive-in prayer service for Sisk on Friday evening for the community and anyone else who wanted to attend.

Life was good

Sisk, 44, has been married to her husband, Clay, for 19 years, and the couple have a son and daughter. She was working as a nurse, and their son had recently graduated from high school.

Sisk works as a nurse in Morganton and took pretty good care of herself and had read up on the new virus that has devastated lives, families and economies throughout the world.

She has asthma, but it was well-controlled, and she has an autoimmune condition but was otherwise fairly healthy, Sisk said.

COVID-19 cut short the senior year of Sisk’s son, Tucker, 17. He decided to go to North Myrtle Beach with some friends in early June after graduating from Draughn High School.

He got back home Friday, June 12, and things seemed fine.

The following Wednesday, Tucker started having mild cold symptoms, Sisk said.

The next day, he had a fever for a couple of hours and then was fine after he took something for it, she said. That Friday, he lost his taste of smell, which is one of the big symptoms of the virus, Sisk said.