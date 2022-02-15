Local woman to help pilot new mentoring program

A local woman who's dedicated to helping the deaf community will get to further that work through a state program.
Makayla Radford, of Morganton, is only 24 years old, but she has been selected to help pilot a new program to mentor educational interpreters for the deaf across North Carolina. Administered by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, the NCDPI Interpreter Mentoring Program was initiated in 2021 to help boost the competency and effectiveness of the state’s education interpreters for the deaf.
As one of only 20 candidates selected statewide to help pilot the new program, Radford will coach educational interpreters who need to raise their Educational Interpreters Performance Assessment (EIPA) scores to meet the new state minimum requirements. Effective July 1, 2021, the minimum required EIPA score for North Carolina Educational Interpreters was raised from 3.0 to 3.5.
According to Antwan Campbell, the director of the new initiative, candidates were selected to lead the program based on their skill level as an interpreter and their motivation and ability to lead and mentor others.
“First, they have to have a score of 4.0 or better on the EIPA exam,” Campbell said. “We’re also looking for those who are motivated and excited to lead and help develop their profession as well as mentor those who are not meeting the requirements.”
Radford is a 2015 graduate of Patton High School and a 2017 graduate of Western Piedmont Community College where she served as Assistant to the Dean during her second year. She earned a B.S. in Professions in Deafness: Interpreter Preparation from UNC Greensboro.
Radford‘s mother, Janine Radford, is a teacher at North Liberty School, where Makayla would often spend time after school during her middle and high school years. According to Janine, Makayla has always been someone who advocates for supports people with disabilities.
“She always had a heart for the kids with disabilities and always befriended those people,” Janine said. “She has always been interested in sign language, she took it when she was at Western Piedmont and that just became her passion. She wanted to reach kids that way.”
Since March 2021, Makayla has worked as an Educational Interpreter for Burke County Public Schools. She also serves as an Interim Professional Development Coordinator for the North Carolina Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf.
As a coach for the NCDPI Interpreter Mentoring Program, Makayla works with interpreters to help them gain the skills they need to meet the new state standards. She said that interpreters who are currently scoring below 3.5 have three years to boost their scores.
Makayla said the biggest key to improving as an educational interpreter is practice. To that end, her work with the mentoring program is built around giving her mentees opportunities to practice sending, receiving and interpreting American Sign Language and giving them helpful feedback so they can continue to improve their skills.
Makayla is a licensed interpreter by the North Carolina Interpreter and Transliterator Licensing Board and is currently working to become a certified educational interpreter through the National Technical Institute for the Deaf.
