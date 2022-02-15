Local woman to help pilot new mentoring program

A local woman who's dedicated to helping the deaf community will get to further that work through a state program.

Makayla Radford, of Morganton, is only 24 years old, but she has been selected to help pilot a new program to mentor educational interpreters for the deaf across North Carolina. Administered by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, the NCDPI Interpreter Mentoring Program was initiated in 2021 to help boost the competency and effectiveness of the state’s education interpreters for the deaf.