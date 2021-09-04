 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 dead after moped crashes
0 comments
breaking top story

1 dead after moped crashes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A portion of Fleming Drive is shut down after a fatal crash.

Lanes headed toward West Union Street from the Morganton Heights Shopping Center are expected to be closed until around 9:30 p.m. while investigators work at the scene of the crash, said Maj. Ryan Lander with the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

Witnesses told police the driver of a moped had cut a vehicle off when they tried to change lanes from the inside lane of travel to the outside lane around 7 p.m. The person lost control of the moped, went off the right side of the road and hit the guardrail, Lander said.

The person, whose identity has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

It’s not yet clear whether alcohol or any drugs contributed to the crash, Lander said.

This is the second fatal crash in Morganton city limits within two weeks. The other crash, which occurred Aug. 25 when a woman ran off East Union Street near East Avenue and hit a retaining wall, was caused by excessive speed, police said at the time.

“People need to slow down and be careful because this is getting a bit out of control,” Lander said.

Burke County REACT, the Burke County Rescue Squad and Burke County EMS all responded to the scene along with MDPS.

More information will be published as it becomes available.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Trio of Red River piglets go crazy over new toys at San Diego Zoo

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Burke County EMS director: 'Help us, we're not okay'
Local News

Burke County EMS director: 'Help us, we're not okay'

  • Updated

Burke County officials are pleading with the community to get a COVID vaccine as the medical community is being overwhelmed by COVID patients, which is pushing health care workers to the brink and leaving patients with other medical emergencies no where to go.

COVID-19 claims the life of 28-year-old McDowell County firefighter
Local News

COVID-19 claims the life of 28-year-old McDowell County firefighter

  • Updated

Garrett Presnell left behind his wife, Kelsey, and their unborn daughter, Kora.

“He gave the ultimate sacrifice ... It’s just a sober reminder of how precious life is, and to take advantage of it and live each day to the fullest,” said Maj. Ryan Lander with the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert