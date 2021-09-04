1 dead after moped crashes

A portion of Fleming Drive is shut down after a fatal crash.

Lanes headed toward West Union Street from the Morganton Heights Shopping Center are expected to be closed until around 9:30 p.m. while investigators work at the scene of the crash, said Maj. Ryan Lander with the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

Witnesses told police the driver of a moped had cut a vehicle off when they tried to change lanes from the inside lane of travel to the outside lane around 7 p.m. The person lost control of the moped, went off the right side of the road and hit the guardrail, Lander said.

The person, whose identity has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s not yet clear whether alcohol or any drugs contributed to the crash, Lander said.

This is the second fatal crash in Morganton city limits within two weeks. The other crash, which occurred Aug. 25 when a woman ran off East Union Street near East Avenue and hit a retaining wall, was caused by excessive speed, police said at the time.

“People need to slow down and be careful because this is getting a bit out of control,” Lander said.