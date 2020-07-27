You are the owner of this article.
1 dead, another injured after wreck on NC 126
1 dead, another injured after wreck on NC 126

0727 NC 126 crash

Highway patrol vehicles sit on the side of NC 126 while troopers investigate a fatal crash Monday afternoon.

 Chrissy Murphy/The News Herald

A person is dead and another injured after a Monday afternoon wreck on N.C. 126.

The identities of those involved in the crash have not been released.

The wreck, which occurred between Southpointe Drive and Browning View Road, was called out to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol at around 2:34 p.m., said Trooper K.J. Macchia.

It involved a motorcycle and a vehicle, Macchia said.

Lake James Fire Chief Alexander Corpening said first responders from his department arrived on scene within minutes of being dispatched and performed CPR, but were unsuccessful in reviving the person who died.

Lake James and Longtown fire departments, Burke County REACT, Burke County EMS and the Burke County Sheriff’s Office all responded along with NCSHP.

Troopers expect to provide an update sometime Monday evening. More information will be published as it becomes available.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

