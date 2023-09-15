A woman was displaced by a house fire Tuesday in Morganton.

Firefighters with the Morganton Department of Public Safety responded Tuesday around 8 a.m. to 851 Vine Arden Road for a reported house fire, according to a press release from MDPS.

Initial reports said a woman had escaped the home after she woke up and found her bedroom on fire, but her whereabouts were unknown, the release said.

Firefighters arrived within minutes, finding heavy smoke and fire loads inside the home. The fire was knocked down quickly, and firefighters were able to determine no one else remained in the home, the release said.

The homeowner was found outside with neighbors. She was transported to UNC Health Blue Ridge-Morganton, where she was medically cleared, the release said.

Investigators still are working to determine the cause and origin of the fire, the release said.