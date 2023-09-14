The Morganton Heights Shopping Center will be down an entrance in the coming days.

The city of Morganton was notified by the North Carolina Department of Transportation that the entrance to the shopping center between Blue Ridge Urgent Care and Aspen Dental and Panera Bread will be closed from Tuesday through Friday.

NCDOT will be installing new water line and encasement during the closure. The entrance could reopen earlier than anticipated if work is ahead of schedule.

Signs will alert traffic prior to the closure, directing traffic to the main entrance of the shopping center between Murphy's USA and Applebee's.

Please watch out for NCDOT workers in the road while they are working.