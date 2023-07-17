RUTHERFORD COLLEGE — One person is dead and multiple others are injured after a wreck caused by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 40 late Monday afternoon.
Troopers were called to the crash just before I-40 Exit 113 westbound around 5:11 p.m., said Sgt. A.K. Johnson with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
Johnson said a car was headed eastbound in the westbound lanes when it hit two other vehicles head-on.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene, Johnson said. Two others were airlifted to area trauma centers in critical condition, and another was transported to a local hospital, he said.
Additional information is not available at this time.
The interstate was closed for about an hour and a half Monday afternoon while emergency responders worked at the scene, but it was reopened around 6:45 p.m. Drivers should expect delays on the interstate and US 70, which was being used as a detour for the crash.
People are also reading…
More information will be published as soon as it becomes available.