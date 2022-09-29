 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 killed, multiple people injured in Thursday crash in Connelly Springs

wreck

Law enforcement officers respond to the scene of a fatal crash in Connelly Springs on Thursday afternoon.

 Chrissy Murphy, The News Herald

CONNELLY SPRINGS -- One person is dead and several others are injured after a three-vehicle crash in eastern Burke County.

The wreck, which happened shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday, occurred in the 4100-block of Miller Bridge Road in Connelly Springs near Taylor Avenue, according to Trooper J.D Ellis with the N.C. Highway Patrol.

Miller Bridge Road is expected to be closed for at least an hour while law enforcement investigates the scene and the road is cleared.

A News Herald reporter is on scene and more information will be published as it becomes available.

