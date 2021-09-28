10 high impact tulips to delight your neighbors

Big, bold and beautiful, these dazzling tulips are sure to brighten your gardens and neighborhood. Include a few or all ten to create a colorful display throughout the spring that is sure to delight you and everyone who passes by.

Welcome spring with Red Emperor, one of the earliest tulips to bloom. It’s not surprising it has remained popular for more than 80 years. Also known as Madame Lefeber, this heirloom tulip features extra-large, bright red blooms with a golden yellow base. As the flowers mature, they can be up to seven inches across.

From heirloom to flashy, it is easy to see why Monsella is one of the most popular tulips. The early blooming double flowers have fragrant layers of canary yellow petals with bold red stripes. A great choice for containers.

As early spring tulips begin to fade, the mid-spring varieties take center stage. To help plan for continuous color throughout the spring, consult Longfield Gardens’ Planning Guide for Tulips.

Tulip Ad Rem has scarlet red petals edged in golden yellow. As with other Darwin Hybrids, the flowers are enormous and this one also has a nice fragrance.