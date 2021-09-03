10 more COVID-19 deaths in Burke reported

Burke County saw another 10 deaths due to COVID-19 added to its death toll on Friday as cases and hospitalizations from the virus continue to rise.
The Burke County Health Department reported the deaths that takes the toll to 198. The department said the people were in their 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s. Nine of the 10 people were hospitalized prior and all died from COVID-19-related complications, the department said.
“To the family and friends of these ten individuals, you have my deepest sympathy," said Burke County Health Director Danny Scalise.
“As case numbers continue to rise, it is important to get the vaccine as soon as you are eligible,” the health department said in its briefing on Friday. “Residents may take any one of the three safe and effective vaccines that are available to help prevent any further spikes of the virus within our community. Please stay at home when sick with any COVID-like symptoms and not visit family, friends, events, etc. to reduce the chance of passing COVID-19 and other infections.”
Burke County also added another 220 cases in two days and 467 new cases in five days.
The health department reported a total of 13,087 total cases, up from 12,867 cases on Wednesday. The county reported a total of 12,620 cases on Monday.
The department reported 1,328 active cases with a 14.9% positivity rate on Friday.
The Burke County Health Department said it is seeing the largest confirmed cases amongst 0-19 year olds and 20-39-year-olds.
The Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge dashboard showed 35 COVID-19 patients (33 unvaccinated) on Friday, with 15 in the intensive care unit, all unvaccinated, and eight unvaccinated COVID patients on ventilators.
It also had 300 patients in the COVID-19 virtual hospital, according to the dashboard.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 8,590 new cases of the virus throughout the state with a daily percent positive rate of 11.7% on Friday. The state reported 3,800 hospitalizations and a total of 14,708 deaths.
Chae Moore, public health education supervisor for the Burke County Health Department, said this week that the health department is seeing an increase in vaccinations. She said the department is averaging around 30 vaccinations a week.
NCDHHS showed on Friday that 44% of the population 12 years old and older in Burke County (34,983 people) are fully vaccinated and 48% (38,467 people) have received at least one dose of a vaccine.
The health department also is warning those with students who have tested positive for COVID-19 that it’s important for them to stay home when they are on quarantine.
“They are not to go to sports practices/games or any school-related functions,” the health department said this week. “Parents, your support is greatly needed in this area.”
The health department is urging any residents to stay at home if they are sick, even if they assume it is allergy-related.
“We highly encourage you to wear a face covering regardless of your vaccination status when in areas of potential high transmission,” the department said in its briefing Friday. “Lastly, consider getting vaccinated.”
Anyone who is moderately to severely immunocompromised and is looking to get a third dose of the vaccine can call the county health department at 828-764-9150 to schedule an appointment. Third doses are administered at least 28 days after second dose of Pfizer or Moderna.
The health department currently provides Pfizer, Moderna and, while supplies last, J&J, vaccines.
The health department also is helping those who are homebound get vaccinated. Call the health department at 828-764-9150 and dial 0 to speak with an operator with questions about COVID-19 or getting vaccinated.
