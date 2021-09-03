10 more COVID-19 deaths in Burke reported

Burke County saw another 10 deaths due to COVID-19 added to its death toll on Friday as cases and hospitalizations from the virus continue to rise.

The Burke County Health Department reported the deaths that takes the toll to 198. The department said the people were in their 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s. Nine of the 10 people were hospitalized prior and all died from COVID-19-related complications, the department said.

“To the family and friends of these ten individuals, you have my deepest sympathy," said Burke County Health Director Danny Scalise.

“As case numbers continue to rise, it is important to get the vaccine as soon as you are eligible,” the health department said in its briefing on Friday. “Residents may take any one of the three safe and effective vaccines that are available to help prevent any further spikes of the virus within our community. Please stay at home when sick with any COVID-like symptoms and not visit family, friends, events, etc. to reduce the chance of passing COVID-19 and other infections.”

Burke County also added another 220 cases in two days and 467 new cases in five days.

The health department reported a total of 13,087 total cases, up from 12,867 cases on Wednesday. The county reported a total of 12,620 cases on Monday.