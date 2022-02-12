10 more COVID-19 deaths in Burke reported

For the second week in a row, Burke County saw another 10 people reported dead due to COVID-19 on Friday and more than 400 more cases were added in the county.

The Burke County Health Department said the 10 people were in their 40s, 60s, 70s and 80s. All of them were hospitalized and nine died from COVID-related complications. One was a COVID-associated death, the department said. The deaths took place from Jan. 23 through Feb. 8, the department said.

“The Omicron variant came in full force and the impact has been felt by everyone,” the health department said in its briefing on Friday. “While guidance has shifted away from the focus being on contact tracing, we continue to stress the importance of individuals getting their COVID-19 vaccine and booster along with wearing a face covering in areas of potential high transmission. Both measures are effective, and both have the potential to save lives.”

Burke County added 411 virus cases between Tuesday and Friday, with 940 active cases for a 21.71% positivity rate, according to the health department.