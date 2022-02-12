10 more COVID-19 deaths in Burke reported

For the second week in a row, Burke County saw another 10 people reported dead due to COVID-19 on Friday and more than 400 more cases were added in the county.
The Burke County Health Department said the 10 people were in their 40s, 60s, 70s and 80s. All of them were hospitalized and nine died from COVID-related complications. One was a COVID-associated death, the department said. The deaths took place from Jan. 23 through Feb. 8, the department said.
“The Omicron variant came in full force and the impact has been felt by everyone,” the health department said in its briefing on Friday. “While guidance has shifted away from the focus being on contact tracing, we continue to stress the importance of individuals getting their COVID-19 vaccine and booster along with wearing a face covering in areas of potential high transmission. Both measures are effective, and both have the potential to save lives.”
Burke County added 411 virus cases between Tuesday and Friday, with 940 active cases for a 21.71% positivity rate, according to the health department.
UNC Health Blue Ridge reported 35 COVID-19 patients – 26 unvaccinated – with nine in the intensive care unit, all unvaccinated, and six of them on ventilators, all unvaccinated, on Friday. It also reported 87 patients in its COVID-19 virtual hospital.
Statewide, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 7,539 new cases with a daily percent positive rate of 15.4% and 3,556 people hospitalized in the state on Friday. The state reported 85 new deaths for a total of 21,665 deaths on Friday, up from 21,580 deaths on Thursday.
The Burke County Health Department said Monday the state’s COVID-19 mass-testing clinic will continue in the health department parking lot until at least March 18. The health department is at 700 E. Parker Road, Morganton.
The testing clinic is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and appointments are not required, with testing being on a first-come, first-served basis, the health department said. PCR tests will be the only tests administered at the clinic, and results will be given in two business days.
Local health officials have continued to advise the public to follow the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for quarantining and isolating because of COVID-19. That guidance says:
If you are unvaccinated and have been exposed to COVID-19:
- Stay home for five days only if no symptoms develop. After that continue to wear a mask around others for an additional five days.
- Get a COVID-19 test five days after your last exposure.
If you are fully vaccinated but have not received your booster and are exposed to COVID-19:
- Stay home for five days. After that continue to wear a mask around others for five additional days.
- If you can’t quarantine you must wear a mask for 10 days.
- Get a COVID-19 test five days after your last exposure, if possible.
- If symptoms develop, you should immediately quarantine until a negative test confirms your symptoms are not related to COVID-19.
If you are fully vaccinated plus boosted and you are exposed to COVID-19:
- You do not have to quarantine but wear a mask properly for the next 10 days.
- Get a COVID-19 test five days after your last exposure date, if possible.
- If symptoms occur, you should immediately quarantine until a negative test confirms your symptoms are not related to COVID-19.
If you test positive for COVID-19 regardless of your vaccination status:
- Stay home for five days.
- If you have no symptoms or your symptoms are resolving after five days, you can leave your house.
- Continue to wear a mask around others for five additional days.
For general questions about COVID-19, call the Burke County Health Department public information line at 828-764-9150 or visit the COVID-19 webpage at burkenc.org/COVID-19.