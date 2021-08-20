10 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Burke

Ten more deaths from COVID-19 were added to Burke County’s total on Friday as cases of the virus keep climbing, with 227 new cases reported since Wednesday.
The Burke County Health Department reported the deaths, bringing the county’s toll to 182, and it said the individuals were in their 30s, 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s. It said nine of the individuals were hospitalized due to the virus and all died from COVID-19-related complications.
“Receiving word of these COVID-related deaths never gets any easier,” said Burke County Health Director Danny Scalise. “My heart goes out to the family and friends of these individuals.”
The health department said as case numbers continue to rise, it is important to get the vaccine as soon as you are able.
“Residents may take any one of the three safe and effective vaccines that are available to help prevent any further spikes of the virus within our community,” the health department briefing said Friday. “Please stay at home when sick with any COVID-like symptoms and not visit family, friends, events, etc. to reduce the chance of passing COVID-19 and other infections.”
The health department also reported 842 active cases and a total of 11,787 cases on Friday, up from 11,560 on Wednesday. The positivity rate was 10.17%, meaning more people are being tested, but the percentage of people testing positive are higher than previously, the release said.
The Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge COVID-19 dashboard showed 27 patients hospitalized on Friday with the virus, with three of them in the intensive care unit. It also reported 240 patients in the COVID-19 virtual hospital.
Across the state, 3,147 people were hospitalized on Friday due to the virus.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said Friday that the use of monoclonal antibodies for treatment of COVID-19 increased 18-fold since late June from 100 administrations for the week of June 23 to 1,874 for the week of Aug. 11. It said there are more than 130 sites offering the treatment. The state said the treatment can decrease the likelihood of being hospitalized due to the virus.
The state said the antibody therapy has to be administered within 10 days of a person’s first COVID-19 symptoms, so it is crucial to get tested early.
Symptoms of individuals have ranged from runny or stuffy noses, coughing, headaches, upset stomachs, to shortness of breath. Some also have been asymptomatic, meaning they have no symptoms at all, according to the Burke County Health Department.
NCDHHS also reported 6,631 new cases reported Friday with a daily percent positive rate of 11.9% and a total of 14,059 deaths, up from 13,952 deaths Wednesday.
The state shows 59% of the adult population in North Carolina are fully vaccinated and 64% are partially vaccinated.
But in Burke County, vaccinations against the virus remain low, with 37% of the population (33,647 people) fully vaccinated and 41% (36,657 people) partially vaccinated.
The county health department still encourages anyone 12 years old and older to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to prevent community spread. The Pfizer vaccine is approved for those 12 and older, while the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved for those 18 and older.
The Food and Drug Administration has approved a third doses of the mRNA vaccines for those with moderately to severely compromised immune systems.
That includes people who have:
- Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood.
- Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress their immune system.
- Received a stem cell transplant in the last two years or are taking medicine to suppress their immune system.
- A moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency, like DiGeorge syndrome or Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome.
- Advanced or untreated HIV.
- Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress the immune system
To get a third dose from the county health department, a person must have a note from their primary care doctor recommending them for it. Anyone who does not have a primary care doctor can call the health department at 828-764-9150.
The Burke County Health Department says getting a COVID vaccine is quick and easy. Visit myspot.nc.gov to find locations within Burke County to schedule an appointment, or call the health department for assistance at 828-764-9150 and dial 0 to speak with an operator. The health department also can help those who are homebound get vaccinated.
Vaccine locations
Locations in Burke County offering the COVID-19 vaccine include:
- Walmart Pharmacy in the Morganton Heights Shopping Center is offering the Moderna vaccine. Visit walmart.com/covidvaccine or call 828-433-8086. People are asked to bring their insurance card if they have it, but the vaccine is free.
- CVS Pharmacies in Rutherford College (call 828-874-2119) or Morganton (call 828-437-3141) or visit cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine.
- Ingles Pharmacy at the store on Carbon City Road in Morganton. Visit ingles-markets.com/pharmacy/pg1/pharmacy-sub/vaccinations.
- Morganton Drug. Visit morgantondrug.com or call 828-433-6353.
- Table Rock Pharmacy. Visit burkecovid.as.me/schedule.php. Those who do not have access to the internet can leave a message at 828-414-8025.
- East Burke Pharmacy. Visit bit.ly/3bPi4cf.
- Walgreens. Visit walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19 to make an appointment. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
- Burke Primary Care in Morganton — Call 828-437-4211.
- Cannon Pharmacy in Morganton — Call 828-433-5120.
- Rock Drug Store in Valdese — Call 828-879-9812.
- Drexel Discount Drug in Drexel — Call 828-433-6777.
- Good Samaritan Clinic in Morganton — Call 828-212-4185.
- High Country Community Health-East Burke in Connelly Spring — Call 828-874-2061.
- High Country Community Health-Burke in Morganton — Call 828-608-0800.
- Morganton Drug Inc. in Morganton — Call 828-433-6353.
- Bio Medical Applications of North Carolina Inc. BMA of Burke County for clients only.