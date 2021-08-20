10 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Burke

Ten more deaths from COVID-19 were added to Burke County’s total on Friday as cases of the virus keep climbing, with 227 new cases reported since Wednesday.

The Burke County Health Department reported the deaths, bringing the county’s toll to 182, and it said the individuals were in their 30s, 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s. It said nine of the individuals were hospitalized due to the virus and all died from COVID-19-related complications.

“Receiving word of these COVID-related deaths never gets any easier,” said Burke County Health Director Danny Scalise. “My heart goes out to the family and friends of these individuals.”

The health department said as case numbers continue to rise, it is important to get the vaccine as soon as you are able.

“Residents may take any one of the three safe and effective vaccines that are available to help prevent any further spikes of the virus within our community,” the health department briefing said Friday. “Please stay at home when sick with any COVID-like symptoms and not visit family, friends, events, etc. to reduce the chance of passing COVID-19 and other infections.”