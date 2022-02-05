10 more deaths from COVID-19 reported in Burke

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 10 more Burke County residents and more than 400 new cases were added over two days.

And seven COVID-19 patients were in the hospital on ventilators as of Friday.

The Burke County Health Department reported the 10 deaths on Friday, saying the individuals ranged in age from the 40s to the 90s.

The department said all 10 of the ones who died were hospitalized prior to their deaths from COVID-related complications. The deaths took place from Jan. 11 through the end of the month, the department said.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of these individuals,” the health department said in its briefing on Friday.

Also on Friday, the health department reported 402 new cases that were added from Tuesday through Thursday. It also reported 1,604 active cases of the virus in Burke County, with a 24.91% positivity rate.

UNC Health Blue Ridge reported Friday that it had 46 COVID-19 patients - 32 unvaccinated - with nine of them in the intensive care unit - six unvaccinated - and seven on ventilators - four unvaccinated. The health care system also reported 131 patients in its COVID-19 virtual hospital.