10 more deaths from COVID-19 reported in Burke

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 10 more Burke County residents and more than 400 new cases were added over two days.
And seven COVID-19 patients were in the hospital on ventilators as of Friday.
The Burke County Health Department reported the 10 deaths on Friday, saying the individuals ranged in age from the 40s to the 90s.
The department said all 10 of the ones who died were hospitalized prior to their deaths from COVID-related complications. The deaths took place from Jan. 11 through the end of the month, the department said.
“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of these individuals,” the health department said in its briefing on Friday.
Also on Friday, the health department reported 402 new cases that were added from Tuesday through Thursday. It also reported 1,604 active cases of the virus in Burke County, with a 24.91% positivity rate.
UNC Health Blue Ridge reported Friday that it had 46 COVID-19 patients - 32 unvaccinated - with nine of them in the intensive care unit - six unvaccinated - and seven on ventilators - four unvaccinated. The health care system also reported 131 patients in its COVID-19 virtual hospital.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 12,385 new virus cases for a daily percent positive rate of 21% on Friday. It also reported 4,490 people hospitalized throughout the state and a total of 21,097 North Carolinians who have died from the virus since the pandemic entered the state in 2020.
The state has been in Burke County holding a mass COVID-19 testing clinic for two weeks and plans to continue the testing until at least Feb. 18. The first week of testing was held at the Burke County Health Department and the second week of testing was done at Burkemont Baptist Church.
However, on Monday, the testing will move back to the health department parking lot for the remainder of the clinic, according to the department briefing. The Burke County Health Department is located at 700 E. Parker Road, Morganton.
The testing clinic is held from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments are not required and testing is one a first-come, first-served basis. PCR tests is the only type of tests that will be administered and results are given in two business days, according to the health department.
CDC guidance
The Burke County Health Department said it will be following the most recent guidance provided from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Dec. 27 for quarantining and isolating. The guidance says:
If you are unvaccinated and have been exposed to COVID-19:
- Stay home for five days only if no symptoms develop. After that continue to wear a mask around others for an additional five days.
- Get a COVID-19 test five days after your last exposure.
If you are fully vaccinated but have not received your booster and are exposed to COVID-19:
- Stay home for five days. After that continue to wear a mask around others for five additional days.
- If you can’t quarantine you must wear a mask for 10 days.
- Get a COVID-19 test five days after your last exposure, if possible.
- If symptoms develop, you should immediately quarantine until a negative test confirms your symptoms are not related to COVID-19.
If you are fully vaccinated plus boosted and you are exposed to COVID-19:
- You do not have to quarantine but wear a mask properly for the next 10 days.
- Get a COVID-19 test five days after your last exposure date, if possible.
- If symptoms occur, you should immediately quarantine until a negative test confirms your symptoms are not related to COVID-19.
If you test positive for COVID-19 regardless of your vaccination status:
- Stay home for five days.
- If you have no symptoms or your symptoms are resolving after five days, you can leave your house.
- Continue to wear a mask around others for five additional days.
For general questions about COVID-19, call the Burke County Health Department public information line at 828-764-9150 or visit the COVID-19 webpage at burkenc.org/COVID-19.