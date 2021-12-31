10 year old collects blankets for the homeless

Few 10 year olds can say they have six years of experience running a successful relief ministry. However, for the last six years, William Patrick Happholdt, a 5th-grade student at Glen Alpine Elementary School, has collected blankets for homeless people during the Christmas season. This year, Happholdt has taken his effort to a new level, collecting 223 blankets — more than any previous year.
The idea for a blanket drive began when Happholdt was just 5 years old after driving past a group of homeless people on the side of the road.
“We were down in Hickory one day getting ready to turn back onto the Interstate, and he saw some homeless people,” said Angie Happholdt, William Patrick’s mother. “He said, ‘mom, what are they doing?’ So, I had to explain it to him, and it really tore him up that there are homeless people.”
This new revelation moved William Patrick to take action.
“That night, when he was getting ready to say his prayers, he said that he wanted to pray for them and take his blanket and pillow and give it to one of the homeless people,” Happholdt continued. “All the way back from Hickory, he cried; it tore him up.”
Instead of simply donating one blanket, William Patrick’s mother suggested they begin asking family and friends to donate blankets, and she would take William Patrick to a homeless shelter and hand them out. From there, the project snowballed as more people began getting involved.
“That year, we collected 116 blankets,” Happholdt said. “We were not thinking it was ever going to be that many. And every year since then it has gone up.”
Angie Happholdt said that William Patrick’s annual blanket drive has now become a community event.
“I teach at Burke County Schools, and Antoine, my husband works for Alcohol Law Enforcement with the state,” she explained. “We have a lot of different agencies that help us out.”
Happholdt said that Glen Alpine, William Patrick’s school, has been particularly supportive of his effort.
“They were real big supporters this year,” she explained. “Mrs. Howard, the principal announced it every week on the announcements and set up a tote so the kids could drop them off. We also had people send blankets from the Central Office and other schools as well.”
In addition to family and work connections, Angie Happholdt also said they have received help from several local churches and local businesses.
“Allergy Partners in Morganton were mega-supporters,” she said. “They probably collected half of our blankets this year, and Blue Ridge Healthcare was a big help as well.”
Still, family members believe it was William Patrick’s genuine heart-felt response to the predicament of homeless people that has inspired this drive to become as successful as it has.
“He's such a sweet young man and is very dedicated and serious about this project," said Ruth Roseboro, William Patrick’s great aunt. “I just feel like this is a good thing in a world where you have so many young children losing their way carrying guns to school and fighting. I just wish he could be recognized for his inspiring way.”
According to Angie Happholdt, all the blankets they collect are distributed through The Suzy Fitzgerald Shelter for Women and Children and the House of Refuge in Morganton. She said the shelters have come to depend on the blankets William Patrick collects and that they are used for many different purposes at the shelters.
“They put some on their beds because we get some that are comforters and things like that,” she explained. “Also, as the guys or the women leave, they give them blankets to go with them.”
According to Happholdt, the shelters also work to get the blankets out to various homeless camps in town. She said that the blankets usually last through the entire winter and beyond.
“It has grown from something his little heart wanted to do with just one blanket to something really big,” Angie Happholdt said.
William Patrick has big plans to continue to bring more relief to homeless people in coming years by bringing more community organizations on board with his blanket collection drive and setting up collection containers at local businesses. He hopes these efforts will increase the visibility of his project and give more people an opportunity to get involved. Beyond that, as an adult, he hopes to own a large housing complex that he uses to offer free housing to people without homes.