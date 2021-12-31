10 year old collects blankets for the homeless

“He's such a sweet young man and is very dedicated and serious about this project," said Ruth Roseboro, William Patrick’s great aunt. “I just feel like this is a good thing in a world where you have so many young children losing their way carrying guns to school and fighting. I just wish he could be recognized for his inspiring way.”

According to Angie Happholdt, all the blankets they collect are distributed through The Suzy Fitzgerald Shelter for Women and Children and the House of Refuge in Morganton. She said the shelters have come to depend on the blankets William Patrick collects and that they are used for many different purposes at the shelters.

“They put some on their beds because we get some that are comforters and things like that,” she explained. “Also, as the guys or the women leave, they give them blankets to go with them.”

According to Happholdt, the shelters also work to get the blankets out to various homeless camps in town. She said that the blankets usually last through the entire winter and beyond.

“It has grown from something his little heart wanted to do with just one blanket to something really big,” Angie Happholdt said.