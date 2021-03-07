100 leprechauns dispersed in downtown for lucky hunt

VALDESE — Among the many interesting things downtown Valdese has to offer, leprechauns soon will be one.

As the St. Patrick’s Day holiday approaches, the town will become home to 100 of the little green lads, standing 8 inches tall and ready for local children to find and turn them in for their own “pot of gold” prize.

The town’s “Lucky Leprechaun Hunt” will run from Wednesday to Wednesday, March 10-17.

“With spring around the corner, we thought this could be a fun and safe way to get families out to enjoy the weather in downtown, while giving the children of our community an exciting challenge,” Morrissa Angi, the town’s community affairs director, said in a release. “During the event, we encourage participants to check out the local shops, restaurants and attractions. Plan to spend the afternoon and explore Valdese.”

According to information from the town, the 100 leprechauns will be hidden along Main Street between Praley and Italy streets. Children who track down the miniature magical men can exchange them at the Old Rock School for their prize. The school is at 400 Main St. W, and the wregular office hours during which leprechauns can be redeemed are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Prizes also can be collected by calling 828-879-2129.