101 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, vaccine appointments filled for week

The county health department and CHSBR were told last week to expect reduced shipments of the vaccine, and this week the hospital received only 500 first doses of the vaccine, with another 200 doses going to the health department, according to the county’s media briefing.

So far, 8,170 Burke County residents have received the first dose of the vaccine, while another 1,506 people have received both doses, the state reported Monday.

No doses of the vaccine in the county of have been wasted or thrown away, the health department said.

“We are asking that everyone please be patient and understand that everyone who wishes to receive a vaccine will eventually get one, but it will not happen in a couple weeks,” the media briefing said. “There is more demand for the vaccine than there is supply to anywhere in the state or nation.”

The health department encouraged anyone who wants to express their concerns to contact their state legislative representatives, the governor and federal legislative representatives.

“They are the only ones that can help get more vaccine in to NC and Burke County,” the briefing said.