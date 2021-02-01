101 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, vaccine appointments filled for week

Burke County has added 101 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, and there are no more vaccine appointments available this week.
The new cases of COVID-19 brought the total number of cases in the county up to 8,689, according to the Monday media briefing from the Burke County Health Department. Media briefings were not released Saturday or Sunday.
According to the county’s online COVID-19 dashboard, which was reporting 8,667 total cases Monday afternoon, there were 1,102 active cases of the virus.
Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge reported 11 hospitalizations with the virus Monday on its own COVID-19 dashboard, the lowest number hospitalizations from the virus have been since Nov. 21, said Anna Wilson, a spokesperson for CHSBR.
Two COVID-19 patients were in the hospital’s intensive care unit. Another 154 people were being seen by the hospital’s COVID-19 virtual hospital, down from 169 patients Thursday.
The hospital announced Monday just after 1 p.m. on its Facebook page that all of the vaccine appointments for the week already have been filled based on the number of doses the state sent.
“We thank you for your patience and understanding as we work hard to try to vaccinate our community safely and efficiently,” the hospital said in its Facebook post.
The county health department and CHSBR were told last week to expect reduced shipments of the vaccine, and this week the hospital received only 500 first doses of the vaccine, with another 200 doses going to the health department, according to the county’s media briefing.
So far, 8,170 Burke County residents have received the first dose of the vaccine, while another 1,506 people have received both doses, the state reported Monday.
No doses of the vaccine in the county of have been wasted or thrown away, the health department said.
“We are asking that everyone please be patient and understand that everyone who wishes to receive a vaccine will eventually get one, but it will not happen in a couple weeks,” the media briefing said. “There is more demand for the vaccine than there is supply to anywhere in the state or nation.”
The health department encouraged anyone who wants to express their concerns to contact their state legislative representatives, the governor and federal legislative representatives.
“They are the only ones that can help get more vaccine in to NC and Burke County,” the briefing said.
The state on Monday rolled out a vaccine locator to find vaccine providers in North Carolina. It is not necessarily a list of providers who still have vaccine doses available, but rather a list of providers who have received doses of the vaccine.
Visit https://myspot.nc.gov/map-view to use the locator.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, will be taking a note from Former President Franklin D. Roosevelt by hosting the first episode of an online fireside chat series to discuss the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan, according to a release from NCDHHS.
The first episode will start Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Cohen will be joined by Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II as the first guest and moderator Phyllis Coley, publisher and CEO of Spectacular Magazine.
The chat will be livestreamed on the NCDHHS Facebook and Twitter accounts, Barber’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts and the Repairers of the Breach Facebook, Twitter and YouTube accounts.
The fireside chat will come after the state on Monday reported 3,776 new cases of the virus for a total of 761,302 cases, according to the NCDHHS website. That’s down from 6,959 new cases reported throughout the state Friday.
There were 2,781 people hospitalized Monday, the NCDHHS website reported, and 9,342 people across the state have died from the virus. The daily percent positive rate was 9.7% Monday.
Since all of the vaccine appointments have been filled for the week, CHSBR asked on its Facebook page that people wait to call the Community Vaccine Call Center until Monday to check availability. The number for the call center is 828-358-4454, and it is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday for vaccine scheduling.
To find your vaccine group, visit https://findmygroup.nc.gov.
Anyone with local questions about COVID-19 can call 828-764-9150. The line is answered Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. If a call is made after hours, on the weekends or on holidays, the caller should leave a message and the call will be returned.
