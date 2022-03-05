11 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Burke

Statewide, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,646 with a 4.3% daily percent positive rate on Friday. It also reported 1,336 people hospitalized and a total of 22,763 deaths, up from 22,725 total deaths on Thursday.

The health department said it will resume testing on Monday, with hours from 8-11 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8-11 a.m. on Friday, and as need in the afternoon, the release said.

The health department is encouraging people to remember the COVID-19 protocols they have learned over the past two years. It said people should stay home when they do not feel well, practice good hand hygiene, keep a safe distance from others in crowded spaces, start better managing any chronic health conditions as soon as possible, and get a COVID vaccine and booster when eligible.

“These are all important factors to keep in mind as we move our way out of this pandemic," the department said in its Friday briefing.

Appointments are needed and can be made by calling the department at 828-764-9150.