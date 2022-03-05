11 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Burke

While cases continue to decline, COVID-19 has claimed 11 more Burke County lives.
The Burke County Health Department reported the additional deaths on Friday, saying the people were in their 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s and the deaths occurred between Jan. 22 and Feb. 25.
It said 10 of the people died from COVID-related complications and one was a COVID-associated death. The department said six were hospitalized prior to dying.
“We extend our deepest sympathies out to the family and friends of these individuals,” the department’s Friday briefing said.
The 11 deaths bring the death toll in the county due to the virus up to 333, the department reported.
The health department also reported 68 new cases of the virus between Tuesday and Thursday for a total of 25,176 cases since the first case was reported in Burke County on March 24, 2020.
As of Friday, the county had 260 active cases of COVID-19 with a 7.05% positivity rate, the department said.
UNC Health Blue Ridge reported it had 12 COVID-19 patients - nine unvaccinated - with three of them - two unvaccinated - in the intensive care unit on Friday. The health care system also reported 18 patients in its COVID-19 virtual hospital.
Statewide, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,646 with a 4.3% daily percent positive rate on Friday. It also reported 1,336 people hospitalized and a total of 22,763 deaths, up from 22,725 total deaths on Thursday.
The health department said it will resume testing on Monday, with hours from 8-11 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8-11 a.m. on Friday, and as need in the afternoon, the release said.
The health department is encouraging people to remember the COVID-19 protocols they have learned over the past two years. It said people should stay home when they do not feel well, practice good hand hygiene, keep a safe distance from others in crowded spaces, start better managing any chronic health conditions as soon as possible, and get a COVID vaccine and booster when eligible.
“These are all important factors to keep in mind as we move our way out of this pandemic," the department said in its Friday briefing.
Appointments are needed and can be made by calling the department at 828-764-9150.
The health department, located at 700 E. Parker Road, Morganton, offers COVID vaccines from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Fridays. The department offers Pfizer, Moderna and J&J COVID-19 vaccines. Appointments are needed and can be made by calling 828-764-9150.
For general questions about COVID-19, call the county health department public information line at 828-764-9150 or visit the COVID-19 webpage at burkenc.org/COVID-19.