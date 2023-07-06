Twelve local fire departments are celebrating after they received a grant worth nearly $1 million to buy new radios for their departments. The departments, from Rhodhiss to Nebo, started the lengthy grant application process in November 2021, said West End Assistant Fire Chief Jon Lowdermilk. They found out in September they received the grant, and it was Wednesday, June 28, that the departments took receipt of the 139 radios the grant purchased.

Lowdermilk’s fire chief, Randall Brackett, said it was a dream that came to an end Wednesday when the departments came together to accept the 139 radios purchased with the grant.

“When Lowdermilk came to me and he said, ‘Chief,’ he said, ‘We want to apply for this grant,’” Brackett said Wednesday. “I said, ‘you’re wasting your time, we don’t ever get any grants. We’ve never been successful, it’s just a waste of your time.’ He said, ‘well, I don’t care, I’d like to do it anyways.’”

Now, Brackett said, the departments are reaping the benefits of that application to the tune of a $998,375.17 grant from the federal government through the Assistance to Firefighters grants program.

West End Fire Department collaborated with the Burke County Rescue Squad and Morganton, Valdese, George Hildebran, Icard, Rhodhiss, Oak Hill, Longtown, Glen Alpine, Lovelady and Salem fire departments in applying for the grant.

“It is a headache to fill out the paperwork and the time and getting all these different departments in with each other to get all the information you need, but in the end it’s really worth it,” said Adam Marlowe, chief of Glen Alpine Fire Department.

He explained that most of the fire departments in the county will have to replace some of their radios by next year because they’ll age out of use. At Glen Alpine, the 10 radios they received through the grant will mean they’ll only have about five more radios to replace.

“It’s helping us a lot financially,” Marlowe said. “Especially for smaller fire departments that don’t have a whole lot of money to spend, so it’s helping us tremendously.”

Longtown Fire Lt. Keith Riddle said his department has new members but old radios, and not all members have radios at this point.

“This day and time, a radio is PPE,” Riddle said. “It’s not like it was back in the day. Now, going into a burning house, everybody needs a radio. It’ll help us in a whole lot of ways with communications and different stuff like that, so everybody will have their own radio after this, thank goodness.”

Lowdermilk said the collaboration between departments to apply for the grant was great.

“The collaboration between the departments was astonishing,” Lowdermilk said. “Everybody pitched in and got information to us in a timely manner.”

He explained the importance of the radios to departments, saying they allow firefighters to receive and respond to calls from the dispatch center, then maintain communications with each other while on the scene of different emergencies. The radios aren’t cheap: one of the models purchased with the grant runs around $8,000 each, and the other comes in around $6,000 each.

“I can’t tell you how important they are for our operations,” Lowdermilk said. “Especially because some of our operations may be within 50 feet of each other, some of it may be a mile away from each other. For us to communicate and provide to the citizens of our communities efficiently, these are very vital.”