12 new cases added to county’s COVID-19 totals

The Burke County Health Department reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.
The new cases brought the county’s total number of cases to 10,296, up from 10,284 cases reported Friday, according to information from the health department.
On the county’s online COVID-19 dashboard, 164 active cases were reported, down from the 182 active cases listed Friday. There have been 165 deaths reported from COVID-19 in the county.
Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge reported Tuesday that it had five patients in the hospital with COVID-19, with two of them in the intensive care unit. Nineteen patients were receiving treatment for the virus through the virtual hospital.
Statewide, 268 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Monday, down from the 738 cases reported Friday, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. The daily percent positive rate was 3.7%, with 602 hospitalized and 13,101 deaths reported across North Carolina since the start of the pandemic.
Across the state, 53.4% of the adult population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 49.1% of the adult population has been fully vaccinated, according to NCDHHS.
In Burke County, NCDHHS reported that about 35.3% of the county’s residents, or 31,986 people, have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while about 32.4% of the county’s residents, or 29,278, are fully vaccinated.
Vaccine locations
Locations in Burke County offering the COVID-19 vaccine include:
- Walmart Pharmacy in the Morganton Heights Shopping Center is offering the Moderna vaccine and will offer the Johnson and Johnson vaccine once it is re-released to the public. Visit walmart.com/covidvaccine or call 828-433-8086. People are asked to bring their insurance card if they have it, but the vaccine is free.
- CVS Pharmacies in Rutherford College (828-874-2119); Morganton (828-437-3141); or online at cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine.
- Ingles Pharmacy at the store on Carbon City Road in Morganton also is offering the vaccine. To make an appointment, visit ingles-markets.com/pharmacy/pg1/pharmacy-sub/vaccinations.
- Morganton Drug is offering vaccines by calling 828-433-6353 or go online at morgantondrug.com.
- Table Rock Pharmacy is offering the COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments can be made online at burkecovid.as.me/schedule.php. Those who do not have access to the internet can leave a message at 828-414-8025.
- East Burke Pharmacy is accepting vaccination appointments at bit.ly/3bPi4cf.
- Walgreens also is vaccinating members of the public, and appointments can be scheduled at walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
- Burke Primary Care in Morganton — Phone number is 828-437-4211
- Cannon Pharmacy in Morganton — Phone number is 828-433-5120
- Rock Drug Store in Valdese — Phone number is 828-879-9812
- Drexel Discount Drug in Drexel — Phone number is 828-433-6777
- Good Samaritan Clinic in Morganton — Phone number is 828-212-4185
- High Country Community Health-East Burke in Connelly Spring — Phone number is 828-874-2061
- High Country Community Health — Burke in Morganton—Phone number is 828-608-0800
- Morganton Drug, Inc. in Morganton — Phone number is 828-433-6353
- Bio Medical Applications of North Carolina Inc. BMA of Burke County for clients only
Anyone with questions about COVID-19 can call 828-764-9150. The line is answered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. If a call is made after hours, on the weekends or on holidays, the caller should leave a message and the call will be returned.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.