12 new cases added to county’s COVID-19 totals

The Burke County Health Department reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

The new cases brought the county’s total number of cases to 10,296, up from 10,284 cases reported Friday, according to information from the health department.

On the county’s online COVID-19 dashboard, 164 active cases were reported, down from the 182 active cases listed Friday. There have been 165 deaths reported from COVID-19 in the county.

Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge reported Tuesday that it had five patients in the hospital with COVID-19, with two of them in the intensive care unit. Nineteen patients were receiving treatment for the virus through the virtual hospital.

Statewide, 268 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Monday, down from the 738 cases reported Friday, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. The daily percent positive rate was 3.7%, with 602 hospitalized and 13,101 deaths reported across North Carolina since the start of the pandemic.

Across the state, 53.4% of the adult population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 49.1% of the adult population has been fully vaccinated, according to NCDHHS.