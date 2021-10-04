122 new COVID-19 cases reported in Burke over the weekend

Burke County added more than 120 new cases of COVID-19 to its total over the weekend, but the number of active cases dropped slightly.
The new cases brought the total number of cases up to 15,342, with 895 of them active, according to a media briefing from the county health department. The department said 40 of the new cases reported since Friday were in children and teens, 32 of them were in 20-39-year-olds and 31 of them were in 40-59-year-olds.
UNC Health Blue Ridge reported 35 hospitalizations Monday, of which 29 people were unvaccinated. Eight of the 11 COVID-19 patients in the hospital’s intensive care unit were unvaccinated, the hospital said on its COVID-19 dashboard.
Nine of the patients on ventilators in the hospital were COVID-19 patients, and only one of them was vaccinated, the hospital said.
The number of people seeking treatment for COVID-19 through the UNC Health Blue Ridge’s virtual hospital dropped from 188 patients Friday to 160 patients Monday, according to the hospital’s dashboard.
Statewide, 2,219 new cases were reported with a daily percent positive rate of 8.4%, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday. There were 2,690 people hospitalized statewide, and 16,719 people have died in the state from COVID-19.
According to information from NCDHHS, 41,148 Burke County residents (52%) 12 years old and older have been partially vaccinated, and 37,969 Burke County residents (48%) 12 years old and older have been fully vaccinated.
The county health department said in its Monday media briefing that it was able to administer 72 COVID-19 vaccinations at a clinic held Friday at Catawba Brewing Company, and 54 vaccinations at a Wednesday clinic at Western Piedmont Community College.
The Burke County Health Department says it is now administering booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTECH COVID-19 vaccine, which can be given at a minimum of six months from the second dose. People wanting to receive a booster dose must bring their vaccination card with them, or the department must be able to verify their previous doses through the state’s system. According to the CDC, booster doses are recommended for:
Individuals who are 65 years old and older, and residents in long-term care settings.
Individuals who are 50-64 years old with certain underlying medical conditions.
Individuals 18-49 who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 due to certain underlying medical conditions as well as those who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of their work or home settings.
The health department is administering COVID-19 vaccines every Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
Anyone interested in a booster shot who falls in one of the recommended categories can call the health department’s main line at 828-764-9150 to schedule an appointment, or visit myspot.nc.gov to find other vaccine locations.
For general questions about COVID-19, contact the Burke County Public Information line at 828-764-9150 or visit the COVID-19 webpage at burkenc.org/COVID-19.
Other Vaccine Locations
Walmart Pharmacy in the Morganton Heights Shopping Center is offering the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. Visit walmart.com/covidvaccine or call 828-433-8086. People are asked to bring their insurance card if they have it, but the vaccine is free.
CVS Pharmacies in Rutherford College (call 828-874-2119) or Morganton (call 828-437-3141) or visit cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine.
Ingles Pharmacy at the store on Carbon City Road in Morganton. Visit ingles-markets.com/pharmacy/pg1/pharmacy-sub/vaccinations.
Morganton Drug. Visit morgantondrug.com or call 828-433-6353.
Table Rock Pharmacy. Visit tablerockrx.com to make an appointment. Those who do not have access to the internet can call 828-438-9355. Walk-ins also are being accepted.
East Burke Pharmacy. Visit bit.ly/3bPi4cf.
Walgreens. Visit walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19 to make an appointment. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
Burke Primary Care in Morganton — Call 828-437-4211.
Cannon Pharmacy in Morganton — Call 828-433-5120.
Rock Drug Store in Valdese — Call 828-879-9812.
Drexel Discount Drug in Drexel — Call 828-433-6777.
Good Samaritan Clinic in Morganton — Call 828-212-4185.
High Country Community Health-East Burke in Connelly Springs — Call 828-874-2061.
High Country Community Health-Burke in Morganton — Call 828-608-0800.
Morganton Drug Inc. in Morganton — Call 828-433-6353.
Bio Medical Applications of North Carolina Inc. BMA of Burke County for clients only.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.