122 new COVID-19 cases reported in Burke over the weekend

Burke County added more than 120 new cases of COVID-19 to its total over the weekend, but the number of active cases dropped slightly.

The new cases brought the total number of cases up to 15,342, with 895 of them active, according to a media briefing from the county health department. The department said 40 of the new cases reported since Friday were in children and teens, 32 of them were in 20-39-year-olds and 31 of them were in 40-59-year-olds.

UNC Health Blue Ridge reported 35 hospitalizations Monday, of which 29 people were unvaccinated. Eight of the 11 COVID-19 patients in the hospital’s intensive care unit were unvaccinated, the hospital said on its COVID-19 dashboard.

Nine of the patients on ventilators in the hospital were COVID-19 patients, and only one of them was vaccinated, the hospital said.

The number of people seeking treatment for COVID-19 through the UNC Health Blue Ridge’s virtual hospital dropped from 188 patients Friday to 160 patients Monday, according to the hospital’s dashboard.

Statewide, 2,219 new cases were reported with a daily percent positive rate of 8.4%, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday. There were 2,690 people hospitalized statewide, and 16,719 people have died in the state from COVID-19.