124 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend in Burke

Health officials reported 124 new cases of COVID-19 in Burke County over the weekend, and 65 of those cases have been reported since Sunday.
The new cases brought the cumulative total up to 14,423 cases with 1,220 active cases and a 10.5% positivity rate, according to a media briefing from the Burke County Health Department. That’s down slightly from the 1,299 active cases and 12.03% positivity rate reported Friday.
Children and teenagers accounted for 18 of the new cases since Sunday, while 20-39-year-olds accounted for 23 of the new cases since Sunday, the health department said.
Hospitalizations are up again to 48 instead of the 42 hospitalizations reported Friday, according to information from Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge. All but 10 of those patients are not vaccinated.
Twelve patients are in the intensive care unit at CHSBR, and none of them are vaccinated. Nine COVID-19 patients are on ventilators, and none of them are vaccinated, the hospital said.
The number of patients seeking treatment for COVID-19 through the CHSBR virtual hospital dropped from 271 to 218, the hospital said.
Statewide, 3,257 new cases of COVID-19 were reported with a 10.3% positivity rate, according to information from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. There were 3,323 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, and 15,776 people have died from the virus, NCDHHS said.
Burke County has had at least 215 people die from COVID-19.
Health officials continue to urge the public to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
The number of Burke County residents vaccinated against the virus went up slightly, with 40,023 residents at least partially vaccinated, and 36,484 of those residents fully vaccinated, NCDHHS reported Friday.
Anyone who is moderately to severely immunocompromised and is looking to get a third dose of the vaccine can call the county health department at 828-764-9150 to schedule an appointment. Third doses are administered at least 28 days after the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna.
The health department provides Pfizer, Moderna and, while supplies last, J&J, vaccines.
The health department also is helping those who are homebound get vaccinated. Call the health department at 828-764-9150 and dial 0 to speak with an operator with questions about COVID-19 or getting vaccinated.
Vaccine locations
Other locations in Burke County offering the COVID-19 vaccine include:
Walmart Pharmacy in the Morganton Heights Shopping Center is offering the Moderna vaccine. Visit walmart.com/covidvaccine or call 828-433-8086. People are asked to bring their insurance card if they have it, but the vaccine is free.
CVS Pharmacies in Rutherford College (call 828-874-2119) or Morganton (call 828-437-3141) or visit cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine.
Ingles Pharmacy at the store on Carbon City Road in Morganton. Visit ingles-markets.com/pharmacy/pg1/pharmacy-sub/vaccinations.
Morganton Drug. Visit morgantondrug.com or call 828-433-6353.
Table Rock Pharmacy. Visit tablerockrx.com to make an appointment. Those who do not have access to the internet can call 828-438-9355. Walk-ins also are being accepted.
East Burke Pharmacy. Visit bit.ly/3bPi4cf.
Walgreens. Visit walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19 to make an appointment. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
Burke Primary Care in Morganton — Call 828-437-4211.
Cannon Pharmacy in Morganton — Call 828-433-5120.
Rock Drug Store in Valdese — Call 828-879-9812.
Drexel Discount Drug in Drexel — Call 828-433-6777.
Good Samaritan Clinic in Morganton — Call 828-212-4185.
High Country Community Health-East Burke in Connelly Springs — Call 828-874-2061.
High Country Community Health-Burke in Morganton — Call 828-608-0800.
Morganton Drug Inc. in Morganton — Call 828-433-6353.
Bio Medical Applications of North Carolina Inc. BMA of Burke County for clients only.
