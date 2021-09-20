124 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend in Burke

Health officials reported 124 new cases of COVID-19 in Burke County over the weekend, and 65 of those cases have been reported since Sunday.

The new cases brought the cumulative total up to 14,423 cases with 1,220 active cases and a 10.5% positivity rate, according to a media briefing from the Burke County Health Department. That’s down slightly from the 1,299 active cases and 12.03% positivity rate reported Friday.

Children and teenagers accounted for 18 of the new cases since Sunday, while 20-39-year-olds accounted for 23 of the new cases since Sunday, the health department said.

Hospitalizations are up again to 48 instead of the 42 hospitalizations reported Friday, according to information from Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge. All but 10 of those patients are not vaccinated.

Twelve patients are in the intensive care unit at CHSBR, and none of them are vaccinated. Nine COVID-19 patients are on ventilators, and none of them are vaccinated, the hospital said.

The number of patients seeking treatment for COVID-19 through the CHSBR virtual hospital dropped from 271 to 218, the hospital said.