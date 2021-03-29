13 new COVID-19 cases reported in Burke over the weekend

Thirteen new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Burke County over the weekend.
The new cases brought the county’s total to 6,700, up from a total of 6,687 cases Friday, according to information from the Burke County Health Department.
The county’s online COVID-19 dashboard showed active cases were down to 237, compared to the 261 active cases listed Friday. The county has had 147 people die from the novel coronavirus.
Only one patient was hospitalized with COVID-19 at Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge on Monday, and that patient is in the intensive care unit, according to the hospital’s COVID-19 dashboard. Another 23 people are seeking treatment for the virus through the provider’s virtual hospital.
The state reported 1,372 new cases over the weekend with a daily percent positive rate of 5.7%, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. Those new cases brought the total number of cases up to 910,833, of which 876,108 cases are presumed to be recovered.
Across the state, 12,085 people have died and another 873 remain in the hospital from the virus, NCDHHS reported Monday.
Vaccinations
About 23.2% of Burke County residents have been at least partially vaccinated, with 16.4% of Burke residents being fully vaccinated, according to NCDHHS.
Across the state, 35.2% of people are at least partially vaccinated while 21.6% are fully vaccinated, the state reported.
The county health department continues to remind people in its media briefings that they still need to practice the three W's — wearing a face covering, washing hands frequently or using hand sanitizer and waiting 6 feet apart from others — until more people become vaccinated against the virus.
“We appreciate your patience as we try to vaccinate those eligible and interested as fast as possible,” the department said in its Monday media briefing.
Vaccinations currently are open for those in Group 4 who are at high-risk for exposure and severe illness from COVID-19, the homeless and incarcerated people, the county health department said.
But Wednesday, vaccinations will open for the remaining adults in Group 4, including all other essential workers like those in retail, real estate, hospitality, communications and information technology, banking and other financial services, energy, plumbers, electricians, exterminators, those in water and wastewater work and construction.
Starting April 7, vaccination appointments will open up to the rest of the population.
Burke County has multiple providers working to vaccinate people against the virus.
People can call the Community Call Center at 828-358-4454. It’s open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.
The homebound can discuss their options with the health department by calling the main line at 828-764-9150.
Morganton Drug is offering vaccines by calling 828-433-6353.
Table Rock Pharmacy is offering the COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments can be made online at burkecovid.as.me/schedule.php. Those who do not have access to the internet can leave a message at 828-414-8025.
East Burke Pharmacy also has the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the two-dose Moderna vaccine available, and is accepting vaccination appointments at bit.ly/3bPi4cf.
Walgreens also is vaccinating members of the public, and appointments can be scheduled at walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.