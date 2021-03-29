13 new COVID-19 cases reported in Burke over the weekend

Thirteen new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Burke County over the weekend.

The new cases brought the county’s total to 6,700, up from a total of 6,687 cases Friday, according to information from the Burke County Health Department.

The county’s online COVID-19 dashboard showed active cases were down to 237, compared to the 261 active cases listed Friday. The county has had 147 people die from the novel coronavirus.

Only one patient was hospitalized with COVID-19 at Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge on Monday, and that patient is in the intensive care unit, according to the hospital’s COVID-19 dashboard. Another 23 people are seeking treatment for the virus through the provider’s virtual hospital.

The state reported 1,372 new cases over the weekend with a daily percent positive rate of 5.7%, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. Those new cases brought the total number of cases up to 910,833, of which 876,108 cases are presumed to be recovered.

Across the state, 12,085 people have died and another 873 remain in the hospital from the virus, NCDHHS reported Monday.

Vaccinations