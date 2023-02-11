Western Piedmont Community College and Burke County EMS held a signing ceremony Tuesday, Jan. 31 recognizing 13 aspiring EMS workers as the first cohort of a new apprenticeship program.

The new apprenticeship program, which is the first of its kind in western North Carolina, will allow its 13 participants to study at WPCC while gaining on the job experience. In addition to the field experience, the on-the-job component of the program allows the apprentices to be paid through the program and have their educational expenses paid.

Zachary Ahrensfield, one of the new apprentices, said the program has made it much easier for him to transition into emergency medicine.

“I would have figured out how to make it happen even if I wasn’t paid,” he said. “But the fact that it is is just amazing.”

For Ahrensfield, being paid is even more incentive to do well in his training.

“We are actually paid to be here,” he said. “You have no excuse to not do exceptionally well.”

He said he is excited to be a part of the program’s inaugural group.

“It’s an exciting opportunity,” he said. “We have this feeling like we have something to prove, which, going into this field you should have that feeling because you do, and there’s someone’s life ultimately in your hands.”

The program is part of the larger Partnership for Apprenticeship and Career Exploration (PACE) program. PACE provides paid apprenticeship opportunities for workers to receive specialized training to enhance job skills while earning credentials. WPCC President Joel Welch told the new apprentices the program is "a fantastic opportunity.”

“You look at the value of the coursework and the education,” he said. “There are very few places you could invest money that you would make the return on investment that you make with this.”

The 13 apprentices who make up the program's first cohort are:

Zachary Ahrensfield

Faith Anderson

Kaitlyn Brady

Taura Calloway

Brianna Cooper

Dakota Davis

Christopher Grant

Alicia Harmon

Jennifer Johnson

Ashley Lane

Anna McNeely

Alexis Robbins

Justin Taylor

Jason Black, director of Burke County EMS, said innovative solutions like PACE are critical to addressing growing shortages in emergency medicine and the broader health care field.

“It’s a great opportunity for us,” he said. “There’s a national shortage of EMTs and paramedics, they’re tougher and tougher to find. This way we can actually bring them in, train them and have them serve in our community.”

He said the new program will help attract people to the field who might not otherwise be able to afford training in emergency medicine.

“Most of these people couldn't have just quit a job and went to school,” he said. “This allows them to quit and then still get paid and take care of their families while they’re getting their training.”