14 couples say ‘I do’ at register of deeds’ wedding event

Couples seeking a memorable, yet affordable way to celebrate their special day can give thanks to the Burke County Register of Deeds office.

The register of deeds office created a fairy tale dream wedding set-up Thursday outside of the Burke County Courthouse for local couples to tie the knot.

Stephanie Norman, the county’s register of deeds, has been one of the key organizers of the event for many years.

“We try to do at least one event every year,” said Norman. “Sometimes we can squeeze in two, but we usually do one.

“We were able to have a wedding event in October of last year, but it was different. We didn’t have as many slots available, everyone had to have masks on and we had to social distance. We had it set up differently so we didn’t have lot of people in the office.”

Couples got the complete wedding package with this COVID-19-friendly event.

“For $90 you get the marriage license, the certified copy, the officiant, the back drop, two cupcakes and drinks for the couple, the music and all of the pictures,” said Norman. “Everything is included in the $90.”

David Greene and Guadalupe Gutierrez took advantage of the event to say “I do” Thursday.