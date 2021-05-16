14 couples say ‘I do’ at register of deeds’ wedding event

Couples seeking a memorable, yet affordable way to celebrate their special day can give thanks to the Burke County Register of Deeds office.
The register of deeds office created a fairy tale dream wedding set-up Thursday outside of the Burke County Courthouse for local couples to tie the knot.
Stephanie Norman, the county’s register of deeds, has been one of the key organizers of the event for many years.
“We try to do at least one event every year,” said Norman. “Sometimes we can squeeze in two, but we usually do one.
“We were able to have a wedding event in October of last year, but it was different. We didn’t have as many slots available, everyone had to have masks on and we had to social distance. We had it set up differently so we didn’t have lot of people in the office.”
Couples got the complete wedding package with this COVID-19-friendly event.
“For $90 you get the marriage license, the certified copy, the officiant, the back drop, two cupcakes and drinks for the couple, the music and all of the pictures,” said Norman. “Everything is included in the $90.”
David Greene and Guadalupe Gutierrez took advantage of the event to say “I do” Thursday.
“I did not expect that,” Greene said. “That was not initially our plan, but when we came in, we saw the sign they were advertising for the event and I asked is ‘this something you guys are providing?’ and they said yes, and I thought ‘well, that’s very nice.’ It’s really been a big saver for us, we don’t have to worry about decorating or anything. It’s all ready to go. It’s kind of that short and sweet, able to just kind of have a really nice event that’s going to save us some money and save us some time as well.”
They have been together for about four years, Greene said. He and Gutierrez met while he was working at the N.C. School for the Deaf and she had just graduated from the school.
“Love is a complicated thing,” Greene said. “It’s hard to explain, I would say it’s awesome, but it’s also, it’s very big. I don’t know, it’s something that you share with somebody else.”
Many couples were affected by COVID-19, and they had to rearrange their wedding plans. The register of deeds stayed open during the pandemic and assisted couples throughout the marriage process as much as they could.
“Throughout the pandemic, marriage licenses more than doubled and we were really surprised,” said Norman. “As soon as we went under executive orders, we were under executive orders to remain open, but everything was by appointment. We were technically closed, but the office was open by appointment. And surprisingly, all of the appointments were people wanting to get married.”
The register of deeds office is open and often takes requests from couples for marriage licenses.
“On average, we issue anywhere from six to 10 marriage certificates a day,” Norman. “We are continuing to take appointments for marriage licenses just because of the volume we’re doing them, but we still take walk-ins.”
Register of deeds staff members worked diligently to provide an affordable wedding space for the couples getting married. They opened extra spots throughout the day to ensure they could fit in as many couples they could.
“Today we had 14 weddings that occurred,” Norman said. “We opened slots earlier and opened a couple slots later in the day. We went from only having 10 slots available to having 16 available slots.”
Adam and Amber Denton were another of the 14 couples who were set to be wed Thursday.
“I seen it a few years ago, and I just couldn’t ever get everything set up,” said Adam Denton. “We about missed this one, too.”
Love, to Denton, is all about commitment.
“It’s what you can make out of it is how good it’s going to be,” Denton said.
He bought his now-wife, Amber, an emerald-green dress with lace and chiffon to wear for the courtyard wedding. She picked out a matching patterned tie for him to wear.
“My favorite color is green, and my birthday’s in May so I like emeralds,” Amber said.
Adam and Amber have been together about four years. Coincidentally, Adam’s parents celebrated their 44th anniversary Friday, and the newlyweds met each other at work four years ago Saturday.
“We didn’t think about that until coming up here,” Adam said.
The register of deeds office already is planning the next wedding event, Norman told The News Herald. More details for that event will be released closer to the event date.
