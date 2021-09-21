14 more COVID deaths reported

Those events can be found on the NCDHHS website, Cohen said.

“I want you to get the facts to help you make the decision to get vaccinated,” Cohen said. “The COVID-19 virus is more contagious than ever and we are seeing it attack the unvaccinated and make them very sick at an alarming rate.”

It doesn’t have to be that way, she said. More than 181 million Americans already have been vaccinated against the virus.

“It is COVID that is making so many people critically ill, leaving many with long-lasting symptoms and, sadly, killing more than 15,000 North Carolinians,” Cohen said. “If you’ve already gotten your shot, thank you. If you haven’t yet, I hope you will choose to get your shot now.”

Anyone who is moderately to severely immunocompromised and is looking to get a third dose of the vaccine can call the county health department at 828-764-9150 to schedule an appointment. Third doses are administered at least 28 days after the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna.

The health department provides Pfizer, Moderna and, while supplies last, J&J, vaccines.

The health department also is helping those who are homebound get vaccinated. Call the health department at 828-764-9150 and dial 0 to speak with an operator with questions about COVID-19 or getting vaccinated.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

