14 new cases added to COVID total

Cases of COVID-19 rose a bit again Wednesday.
Fourteen newly reported cases of COVID-19 brought the total number of cases up to 9,525, according to a media briefing from the Burke County Health Department.
One person has been hospitalized since Tuesday, when no hospitalizations from COVID-19 were reported in the county, but the number of patients in the COVID-19 virtual hospital dropped by eight for a total of 36 patients, according to information from the Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge COVID-19 dashboard.
The number of active cases of the virus in the county also rose, growing by five for a total of 279, according to the health department’s online COVID-19 dashboard.
Across the state, cases rose by 1,861, for a total of 877,764 cases since the start of the pandemic. The daily positivity rate ticked up a notch to 5.3% from 5.2%, according to information from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
There were 1,075 people hospitalized Wednesday, NCDHHS said, and 11,595 people have died from the virus across the state.
Outbreaks and clusters
NCDHHS every Tuesday and Friday updates its list of outbreaks and clusters.
Numbers listed are preliminary and can change, either increasing or decreasing, as cases are further investigated, NCDHHS said.
The latest outbreak list for Burke includes:
- Magnolia Lane Nursing and Rehabilitation Center still has two cases of the virus in staff members.
- McAlpine Adult Care has a total of 14 cases, with six residents and eight staff members infected with the virus.
- Autumn Care of Drexel has a total of 43 cases, up from 42 total cases on Friday, with 32 residents and 11 staff members infected with the virus. Eleven residents have died from the virus.
- Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation has a total of 13 cases, with five residents and eight staff members infected. It has reported one resident death due to the virus.
- College Pines Health and Rehabilitation in Rutherford College still has a total of 139 cases, with 87 residents and 52 staff members infected. The facility has had 20 residents die from the virus.
- J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center has a total of 202 cases, down from 204 on Friday, with 39 residents and 163 staff members infected.
- The North Carolina Department of Public Safety showed no active cases of COVID-19 at Foothills Correctional Institution in Morganton, down from one case Friday.
Vaccines
In Burke County, 15,887 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 10,233 people have been fully vaccinated, according to NCDHHS.
Health care workers, those 65 years or older and frontline essential workers are the priority groups who can be vaccinated. Starting March 24, priority group 4, which are those with high-risk medical conditions at higher risk of COVID and those in congregate living settings, can start being vaccinated, according to the Burke County Health Department.
Those who are in priority groups can now visit CHSBR.org/vaccine to register for a shot. The site said Wednesday afternoon no more vaccine appointments were available this week, but more are expected for next week.
People also can use the vaccination call center, which is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Its number is 828-358-4454.
Walgreens and Table Rock Pharmacy also are vaccinating priority groups. Visit walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19 to schedule an appointment. No walk-ins will be accepted.
Anyone with questions about COVID-19 can call 828-764-9150. The line is answered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. If a call is made after hours, on the weekends or on holidays, the caller should leave a message and the call will be returned.
