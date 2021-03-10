14 new cases added to COVID total

Cases of COVID-19 rose a bit again Wednesday.

Fourteen newly reported cases of COVID-19 brought the total number of cases up to 9,525, according to a media briefing from the Burke County Health Department.

One person has been hospitalized since Tuesday, when no hospitalizations from COVID-19 were reported in the county, but the number of patients in the COVID-19 virtual hospital dropped by eight for a total of 36 patients, according to information from the Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge COVID-19 dashboard.

The number of active cases of the virus in the county also rose, growing by five for a total of 279, according to the health department’s online COVID-19 dashboard.

Across the state, cases rose by 1,861, for a total of 877,764 cases since the start of the pandemic. The daily positivity rate ticked up a notch to 5.3% from 5.2%, according to information from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

There were 1,075 people hospitalized Wednesday, NCDHHS said, and 11,595 people have died from the virus across the state.

Outbreaks and clusters

NCDHHS every Tuesday and Friday updates its list of outbreaks and clusters.

