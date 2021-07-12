14 new COVID-19 cases added to Burke total

Burke County saw 14 new COVID-19 cases added over the weekend.

The Burke County Health Department reported a total of 10,464 cases on Monday, up from 10,450 cases on Friday. The county has previously reported 169 deaths due to the virus. The county COVID-19 dashboard had not been updated as of Monday afternoon.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, which warned last week of cases inching upward, reported 562 new cases throughout the state with a daily percent positive rate of 4.5% and 448 people hospitalized on Monday. The department reported a total of 13,499 deaths due to the virus on Monday, up from 13,483 deaths on Friday.

The state reports that 53% of adults in the state are fully vaccinated, while 56% are partially vaccinated.

In Burke County, 35% of the population (31,993 people) is fully vaccinated and 37% (33,870 people) is partially vaccinated, according to NCDHHS figures.

Since May, more than 99% of new cases in North Carolina have occurred in people who are not fully vaccinated, NCDHHS said.

The Burke County Health Department continues to encourage anyone 12 years old or older to get the COVID-19 vaccine.