14 new COVID-19 cases added to Burke total

Burke County saw 14 new COVID-19 cases added over the weekend.
The Burke County Health Department reported a total of 10,464 cases on Monday, up from 10,450 cases on Friday. The county has previously reported 169 deaths due to the virus. The county COVID-19 dashboard had not been updated as of Monday afternoon.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, which warned last week of cases inching upward, reported 562 new cases throughout the state with a daily percent positive rate of 4.5% and 448 people hospitalized on Monday. The department reported a total of 13,499 deaths due to the virus on Monday, up from 13,483 deaths on Friday.
The state reports that 53% of adults in the state are fully vaccinated, while 56% are partially vaccinated.
In Burke County, 35% of the population (31,993 people) is fully vaccinated and 37% (33,870 people) is partially vaccinated, according to NCDHHS figures.
Since May, more than 99% of new cases in North Carolina have occurred in people who are not fully vaccinated, NCDHHS said.
The Burke County Health Department continues to encourage anyone 12 years old or older to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Pfizer vaccine is approved for people 12 and older and the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved for adults 18 and older, according to the state.
Vaccine locations
Locations in Burke County offering the COVID-19 vaccine include:
- Walmart Pharmacy in the Morganton Heights Shopping Center is offering the Moderna vaccine. Visit walmart.com/covidvaccine or call 828-433-8086. People are asked to bring their insurance card if they have it, but the vaccine is free.
- CVS Pharmacies in Rutherford College (call 828-874-2119) or Morganton (call 828-437-3141) or visit cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine.
- Ingles Pharmacy at the store on Carbon City Road in Morganton. Visit ingles-markets.com/pharmacy/pg1/pharmacy-sub/vaccinations.
- Morganton Drug. Visit morgantondrug.com or call 828-433-6353.
- Table Rock Pharmacy. Visit burkecovid.as.me/schedule.php. Those who do not have access to the internet can leave a message at 828-414-8025.
- East Burke Pharmacy. Visit bit.ly/3bPi4cf.
- Walgreens. Visit walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19 to make an appointment. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
- Burke Primary Care in Morganton — Call 828-437-4211
- Cannon Pharmacy in Morganton — Call 828-433-5120
- Rock Drug Store in Valdese — Call 828-879-9812
- Drexel Discount Drug in Drexel — Call 828-433-6777
- Good Samaritan Clinic in Morganton — Call 828-212-4185
- High Country Community Health-East Burke in Connelly Spring — Call 828-874-2061
- High Country Community Health-Burke in Morganton — Call 828-608-0800
- Morganton Drug, Inc. in Morganton — Call 828-433-6353
- Bio Medical Applications of North Carolina Inc. BMA of Burke County for clients only
To schedule an appointment for a COVID vaccine, go to myspot.nc.gov and find locations within Burke and surrounding counties. Those who have trouble with scheduling or who do not have access to a computer, contact the Burke County Health Department at 828-764-9150 and dial 0 to speak with the operator for assistance.
Anyone with questions about COVID-19 can call 828-764-9150. The line is answered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. If a call is made after hours, on the weekends or on holidays, the caller should leave a message and the call will be returned.