Various nonprofits and religious-based organizations in Burke County will be getting a boost in funding from an allocation from the state budget that was approved in July.

As part of the modified two-year budget of 2021, Burke County was allotted $1 million that appeared to have no discrepancy on how it would be used. But the legislative delegation from Burke wanted a portion of it to go to several organizations while county commissioners got to allot the remainder to its choices of organizations, according to county officials.

The Burke County Board of Commissioners voted in January to an agreement with the state to accept the $1 million to fund recipient agencies to provide services to residents and to authorize County Manager Brian Epley to execute any required agreement documents with the state and the recipient agencies, according to information from the county.

Epley said the distributions are set to go out to the organizations today. He said the county had to get contracts signed and documentation in line with the state and it received the money from the bank a week and a half ago.

Burke County Commissioner Chairman Scott Mulwee said N.C. Sen. Warren Daniel earmarked the organizations he wanted to get some of the funds and the county picked the organizations that would get the rest of the money.

“It was a unique opportunity for us to work with the legislature to provide funding for critical services in the county with the organizations that affect the most people,” Mulwee said.

Of the $1 million allocation of state tax money, at least $400,000 is going to religious-based organizations, while the remainder is going to local community organizations.

So how does the county, through the legislature, allocate money to religious-based organizations?

Epley said there are two things the county has to evaluate with any type of appropriation, whether it’s local dollars, state dollars or anything else. The first one is evaluating the purpose, which is the emollients clause that’s part of the NC Constitution. The second one is the fiscal control act, which means making sure there’s proper pre-audits and proper budget available, he said.

“And there’s a lot of literature and a lot of documentation on things that do meet the public purpose test,” Epley said. “There’s nothing black or white. There is no absolute value. And there’s a lot of subjectivity.”

Epley said government entities can’t use any level of public funding that discriminates or precludes or “subcludes” any general portion of the population based on any type, whether it’s faith belief or sex or gender or any of the other protected classes.

“So as we make allocations to any organization, it is not what is their mission and purpose, it’s not even what their core values are,” Epley said. “It is how the dollars will be used.”

He said as long as there is appropriate documentation and a good understanding of how the money will be used, it is less about what organization is getting it and more about how the money is going to be used. He said as long as it serves the public purpose test and as long as it meets the criteria of the clients for the fiscal control act, then the county is allowed allocate the money to religious-based organizations.

Epley said it will be the responsibility of county staff to ensure proper documentation is kept of how the money is used.

He said the way that is done is to meet with the recipients and get a better understanding of how they intend to use the money. And often that is put into performance contracts, and the organization is also asked for follow-up documentation to prove that’s where the dollars went, he said.

“But it’s really just trust and validate is part of it for sure,” Epley said. “But again, understanding that most nonprofits in some way, most charitable organizations, most of the time, if you’re strategic about what it is that you’re trying to accomplish without excluding any particular portion of the population and it’s something that the county statutorily has already been authorized to participate in via the statute, then you’re able to meet those needs.”

Epley said the money is a large investment into the community in high-need areas without putting an additional burden on local taxpayers. He applauded legislators and county commissioners for the distribution.

The county is expected to make formal presentations to the organizations in March, Mulwee said.

According to information from Burke County and officials, the allocations and who earmarked the organizations for funding are:

Pregnancy Care Center of Burke County (legislative earmark): $100,000, to provide funds for more physical space, increase medical services, and transfer of financial recordkeeping to an outside firm for best stewardship practices. The program supports maternal health and provides education in parenting. Funds will be used by April 2024.

Mimosa Christian Counseling Center (legislative earmark): $100,00, to provide funds for building repairs/renovations, electronic records system installation, transition, and software, and other computer/IT needs to support programs for counseling for depression, anxiety, and other issues for clients unable to access other services due to income or other economic factors. Funds will be used by April 2024.

Waldensian Trail of Faith (legislative earmark): $50,000, to be used for improvement and repairs to the parking lot, access road and park facilities at a publicly accessible park. Funds will be used by December 2023.

Brighter House (legislative earmark): $100,000, to assist with renovations for a facility to serve as a club house for citizens with mental health challenges. The project is modeled after programs with proven success. Funds will be spent over next 12-15 months.

Burke County Arts Council (Burke County earmark): $100,000, to assist with renovations for a facility to house the Arts Council for programming and educational opportunities in the community. Funds will be used in next 12 months.

Burke County History Museum (Burke County earmark): $100,000, to assist with renovations for a facility for programming, museum displays, and educational opportunities in the community. Funds will be used in next 12 months.

Burke County Rescue Squad (Burke County earmark): $50,000, to purchase Viper compatible radios for public safety. Funds will be used in next 12 months based on supply.

Burke Substance Abuse Network (Burke County earmark): $50,000, to provide Narcan and other substance abuse overdose treatments for public safety agencies. The funding also will provide for materials and programs for substance abuse treatments in the community. Funds will be used over the next 12-15 months.

Christ Centered Recovery Program (legislative earmark): $100,000, to provide services to citizens. Funds will be used by April 2024.

Foothills Service Project (Burke County earmark): $50,000, to provide funds for programs to assist disabled in remaining in a home setting with ramps, handrails and the tools and materials needed for these programs. Funds will be used by April 2024.

Good Samaritan Clinic (Burke County earmark): $50,000, to provide funds for building repairs and maintenance for clinic that provides medical services to citizens with no insurance or limited resources that typically do not meet the income levels to qualify for County Health Department services. Funds will be used by April 2024.

Hildebran-Icard Community Development Council (legislative earmark): $50,000, to rebuild a community recreation program and reopen a facility in an underserved area of the county. Funds will be used by April 2024.

The Meeting Place Mission (Burke County earmark): $50,000, to provide funds for transitional housing expenses such as rent, utility deposits and other requirements for the homeless population in the county. Funds will be used by April 2024.

NC School of Science and Math (Burke County earmark): $25,000, to build a sidewalk from the school for safety of the students and staff from one section of campus to another. Funds will be used by December 2023 pending supplies.

Animal Services Foundation (Burke County earmark): $25,000, contracting to hold educational events and produce educational materials on best practices in pet care. Assist County Animal Services with costs for spay/neuter services. Funds will be spent over next 12-15 months.