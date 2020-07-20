16 new COVID-19 cases reported in Burke

Burke County added 16 new cases of COVID-19 to its total count Monday.

The new cases brought the county’s total up to 1,327 cases, according to a media briefing from the county health department.

Of those cases, 1,041 people have recovered, according to the county’s online COVID-19 dashboard. Twenty-four people have died and nine people are hospitalized in Burke County from the novel coronavirus.

The county has completed 13,246 COVID-19 tests, the dashboard said.

Close contact is the leading exposure source for positive cases in the county, accounting for 53.6 percent of the county’s cases, while community spread accounts for 37.2 percent of the cases, the county said.

The state reported 101,406 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, with 1,642 deaths and 1,086 hospitalizations, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Of those total cases across the state, 78,707 people were presumed to be recovered, NCDHHS said.