16 new COVID-19 cases reported in Burke

Burke County added 16 new cases of COVID-19 to its total count Monday.
The new cases brought the county’s total up to 1,327 cases, according to a media briefing from the county health department.
Of those cases, 1,041 people have recovered, according to the county’s online COVID-19 dashboard. Twenty-four people have died and nine people are hospitalized in Burke County from the novel coronavirus.
The county has completed 13,246 COVID-19 tests, the dashboard said.
Close contact is the leading exposure source for positive cases in the county, accounting for 53.6 percent of the county’s cases, while community spread accounts for 37.2 percent of the cases, the county said.
The state reported 101,406 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, with 1,642 deaths and 1,086 hospitalizations, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
Of those total cases across the state, 78,707 people were presumed to be recovered, NCDHHS said.
At Foothills Correctional Institute, the prison population has been mass tested with 13 offenders testing positive for the virus, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. Another 168 offenders tested negative.
Health officials continue to remind citizens to practice the three Ws: Wear a cloth face covering, wait 6 feet apart from others and wash hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitizer.
Anyone who has been in close contact with someone who tested positive for the virus should wait four to seven days since exposure before being tested for COVID-19 to make sure the test is as accurate as possible, the county’s media briefing said.
Face coverings are required inside and outside when physically distancing 6 feet apart from others isn’t possible, the briefing said.
For additional questions about the virus, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9168.
Para español llame al 828-764-9150 y presione el número dos. Si nadie contesta deje un corto mensaje con su nombre y numero de teléfono.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.