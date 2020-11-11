17 COVID-19 cases added to county total

Following gathering limits is especially important as the state quickly approaches the holiday season. The state issued guidance earlier this week on how to handle Thanksgiving and Black Friday in the wake of the novel coronavirus.

If people do plan on traveling or gathering, they should consider having a screening COVID-19 test three to four days ahead of time, the release said. A screening test can help someone know if they have COVID-19 even if they do not yet have symptoms.

However, a screening test can miss some infections. Additionally, a negative test only gives information for that point in time.

Screening tests are available at state-funded community testing events. People should call ahead to other testing sites to see if they offer screening tests at their locations. Community testing events and other testing sites are listed online at ncdhhs.gov/testingplace.

During Black Friday shopping, it is strongly recommended individuals do not participate in any traditional Black Friday shopping where customers gather in large groups waiting for the store to open or are in crowded stores for extended times, the release said.