17 COVID-19 cases added to county total

Cases of COVID-19 continue to climb in Burke County and across the state.
Burke County added 17 new cases to its COVID-19 total Wednesday, bringing the total case count up to 3,390, according to a media briefing from the Burke County Health Department. That was up from 3,373 cases reported Tuesday.
The county’s online COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind the daily media briefings, reported 2,824 recoveries when the newspaper went to press Wednesday.
But active cases grew from 481 on Tuesday to 497 on Wednesday, and another person was hospitalized, the dashboard reported. That brought the current number of hospitalizations in the county up to 10.
A new outbreak of COVID-19 was reported at the Cambridge House in Hildebran, where one staff member and four residents have contracted the virus.
The state continues to report that Carolina Rehab of Burke in Icard has had 68 cases of the virus, infecting 46 residents and 22 staff members with 12 residents dying from the virus.
However, the facility’s website said it has had 60 residents and 32 staff members infected with the virus since May 1, but as of Friday, there were no current cases at the facility.
Other outbreaks continue to be reported at:
• College Pines Health and Rehabilitation in Rutherford College with a total of 113 cases, up from 112 cases on Friday, with 73 residents and 40 staff members. The facility has had a total of 12 residents die from the virus.
• The Berkeley - Assisted Living & Memory Care has had one resident die from the virus and a reported total of four cases of the virus, with one resident and three staff members infected.
• J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center has had a total of 42 cases, with 10 residents and 32 staff members who have been infected.
The state also saw a rise in cases, breaking its record for the highest one-day increase of positive tests with 3,119 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday for a total of 300,561 cases, according to a release from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
North Carolina’s percent of positive tests grew to 7.9 percent Wednesday, up from 7.5 percent on Tuesday, NCDHHS reported. There were 1,246 hospitalized statewide and 4,698 deaths reported across the state.
The continued growth of cases in the state and county came a day after Gov. Roy Cooper announced that the state would remain in Phase 3 of reopening, but with the limit on indoor gatherings dropping from 25 people to 10 people. The limit will go into effect Friday and last through Dec. 4.
Following gathering limits is especially important as the state quickly approaches the holiday season. The state issued guidance earlier this week on how to handle Thanksgiving and Black Friday in the wake of the novel coronavirus.
If people do plan on traveling or gathering, they should consider having a screening COVID-19 test three to four days ahead of time, the release said. A screening test can help someone know if they have COVID-19 even if they do not yet have symptoms.
However, a screening test can miss some infections. Additionally, a negative test only gives information for that point in time.
Screening tests are available at state-funded community testing events. People should call ahead to other testing sites to see if they offer screening tests at their locations. Community testing events and other testing sites are listed online at ncdhhs.gov/testingplace.
During Black Friday shopping, it is strongly recommended individuals do not participate in any traditional Black Friday shopping where customers gather in large groups waiting for the store to open or are in crowded stores for extended times, the release said.
According to the release, any large gathering of people poses an increased risk for spreading COVID-19. People at high risk for COVID-19 complications should limit in-person shopping. And people who have recently been diagnosed with COVID-19, have COVID-19-like symptoms or who have been exposed to COVID-19 should not shop in person until their isolation or quarantine period is over.
Individuals who do shop in person should follow the three Ws of wearing a mask, waiting 6 feet away from others and washing hands frequently with soap and water or using hand sanitizer, and remember stores are limited to 50 percent capacity, the release said.
Knowing there are some who won’t follow the gathering restrictions, the county has issued a plea to citizens in its recent media briefings.
“If you are going to have a small gathering regardless of the recommendations, please make sure that people wear their face coverings while inside and that everyone physically distances themselves more than 6 feet away from others,” said the county’s media briefing Tuesday.
Full-service restaurants now can apply for up to $20,000 in assistance from the North Carolina Department of Commerce. The Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Evictions program took applications until 6 p.m. Wednesday to assist with paying rent or utilities because of COVID-19.
To make an appointment for COVID-19 testing at the Burke County Health Department, call 828-764-9150. The health department also reminds residents to make sure they give the name on their birth certificate and their address so that positive test results are correctly attributed to the county.
For questions about the virus, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9168.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer
