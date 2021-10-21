17 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Burke

Burke County has 17 additional residents who have succumbed to COVID-19.
The Burke County Health Department reported the deaths Thursday, bringing the county’s death toll from the virus to 267.
The residents who died were in their 40s, 50s, 60s, 80s and 90s, with 16 of them being hospitalized prior to dying from COVID-related complications, the health department said. The health department said seven deaths of Burke County residents occurred in Catawba County within the past month.
“Seventeen. Seventeen additional lives lost to this relentless virus. Burke County residents, do not lose hope. Circumstances may seem grim right now, but we are headed in the right direction out of this pandemic,” said Burke County Health Director Danny Scalise. “To the loved ones of the 17 lives lost, my heart goes out to you during this grievous time. May you find comfort in the family and friends close to you. To the members of our community, it is important for your personal health and the health of those around you to get the vaccine as soon as you are eligible to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.”
The health department is pleading with residents to stay at home when they are sick with any COVID-like symptoms and not visit family, friends, events, etc. to reduce the chance of passing COVID-19 and other infections.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which typically lags behind a day, was showing a total of 15,909 cases since the first case was reported on March 24, 2020. Of that total, the dashboard showed 438 current active cases.
The UNC Health Blue Ridge COVID-19 dashboard showed 23 people hospitalized on Thursday with the virus. Of those, seven were in the intensive care unit and six patients — all unvaccinated — were on ventilators.
The health care system also reported 79 patients in its COVID-19 virtual hospital on Thursday.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,003 new virus cases with a daily percent positive rate of 5.1, and 1,763 hospitalized throughout the state Thursday. The state has reported a total of 17,696 people who have died due to the virus.
The state’s list of outbreaks and clusters at schools, day cares and congregate living facilities was updated Tuesday.
The following outbreaks in Burke County remain ongoing, according to NCDHHS:
George Hildebrand Elementary School remains on the list with seven students infected.
Ray Childers Elementary School has five students infected.
Heritage Middle School remains on the list with a cluster of 12 students and a staff member infected.
Table Rock Middle School I remains on the list with a cluster of seven students infected.
Table Rock Middle School II remains at a cluster of 12 students and two staff members infected.
Burke Long Term Care in Morganton remains at a total of six residents infected with the virus.
Autumn Care of Drexel has a total of 20 people infected, with 16 staff members and four residents infected.
Carolina Rehab of Burke in Icard with one resident death and six residents infected with the virus.
Grace Ridge remains at one staff member and five residents infected with the virus.
Cambridge House in Hildebran remains at one staff member and 10 residents infected.
Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation in Morganton remains at six total cases, with two cases in residents and four staff members infected.
College Pines Health and Rehabilitation in Rutherford College saw its virus cases increase to a total of 36, up from 35 cases reported last week, with 17 cases in staff members and 19 cases in residents and one resident death.
J. Iverson Riddle Development Center in Morganton saw its cases increase to a total of 80 cases, up from 10 cases in staff members and no cases among residents. This week, the state is reporting 73 staff members and seven residents infected with the virus.
County and state health officials continue to encourage people to get vaccinated against the virus.
So far in Burke County, 52% (41,588) of those 12 years old and older have been at least partially vaccinated, and 49% (39,043) have been fully vaccinated, according to information from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
Statewide, 68% of those 12 and older have been at least partially vaccinated, and 64% have been fully vaccinated, NCDHHS said.
Booster shots are currently available for people who received their second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at least six months ago. Booster shots are for people who are 65 and over, have a high-risk medical condition, work in higher risk settings or live or work in a place where many people work together, NCDHHS said.
The Burke County Health Department is offering Pfizer booster doses to the recommended populations. The booster doses are for:
People 65 years of age and older and residents in long-term care settings
People 18-64 who have underlying health conditions that could increase their risk for severe COVID-19 or who work or live in a facility where they are at an increased risk for exposure to COVID-19 or come in contact with individuals whose vaccination status is unknown.
First responders, education staff, food and agricultural workers, manufacturing workers, correction workers, U.S Postal Service workers, public transit workers and grocery store workers.
The health department is administering COVID-19 vaccines every Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
Anyone interested in a booster shot who falls in one of the recommended categories can call the health department’s main line at 828-764-9150 to schedule an appointment, or visit myspot.nc.gov to find other vaccine locations.
For general questions about COVID-19, call the Burke County Public Information line at 828-764-9150 or visit the COVID-19 webpage at burkenc.org/COVID-19.