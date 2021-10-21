17 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Burke

Burke County has 17 additional residents who have succumbed to COVID-19.

The Burke County Health Department reported the deaths Thursday, bringing the county’s death toll from the virus to 267.

The residents who died were in their 40s, 50s, 60s, 80s and 90s, with 16 of them being hospitalized prior to dying from COVID-related complications, the health department said. The health department said seven deaths of Burke County residents occurred in Catawba County within the past month.

“Seventeen. Seventeen additional lives lost to this relentless virus. Burke County residents, do not lose hope. Circumstances may seem grim right now, but we are headed in the right direction out of this pandemic,” said Burke County Health Director Danny Scalise. “To the loved ones of the 17 lives lost, my heart goes out to you during this grievous time. May you find comfort in the family and friends close to you. To the members of our community, it is important for your personal health and the health of those around you to get the vaccine as soon as you are eligible to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

The health department is pleading with residents to stay at home when they are sick with any COVID-like symptoms and not visit family, friends, events, etc. to reduce the chance of passing COVID-19 and other infections.