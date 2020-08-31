17 new cases reported in Burke

Burke County has logged 17 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday.
The new cases brought the county’s total number of positive cases up to 2,021, according to a release from the Burke County Health Department.
The county’s online COVID-19 dashboard, which was reporting 2,015 cases at press time Monday, said there were 1,742 recovered and seven hospitalized due to the virus.
Numbers across the state also continued to rise.
The state reported 167,313 total cases of COVID-19 with 2,702 deaths and 923 hospitalizations. Of the total cases across the state, 145,884 were presumed to be recovered, according to a Monday report from NCDHHS. The state updates the total presumed recoveries each Monday.
NCDHHS announced Saturday that there had been a delay in LabCorp reporting about 1,000 positive tests to the state during the first half of the month, instead reporting them over Friday and Saturday.
LabCorp told the state the individuals tested were not delayed in receiving their results. NCDHHS said it is working with LabCorp to figure out why reporting the test results was delayed.
WRAL reported Monday that Gov. Roy Cooper is set to make an announcement Tuesday on the next phase of easing restrictions.
The Raleigh-based news outlet cited an email from Dory MacMillan, a spokeswoman for the governor's office, that said the changes would go into effect later this week. No specifics for the changes were provided in the email.
The News Herald reported online Saturday and in print Sunday that a cluster of COVID-19 cases was reported at First Baptist Church of Icard’s Child Enrichment Center, where 10 staff members and two children tested positive for the virus.
Dr. Micheal Pardue, lead pastor at the church, told the newspaper Monday that his organization first became aware of some positive COVID-19 cases the week of Aug. 10. That prompted the child care center to temporarily close starting the weekend of Aug. 15-16 and send all of the staff, both at the church and the day care, to be tested.
Pardue said those who tested positive at the church for COVID-19 had connections to other locations in the area that had reported outbreaks.
Most staff returned to the church Monday and spent much of the day cleaning toys and different surfaces around the church. A couple of staff members opted to stay in quarantine a bit longer because they still were experiencing some symptoms of the virus.
“We’re very fortunate that no one was severe, no one that I’m aware of was hospitalized, and the symptoms had been described to me as being mild,” Pardue said.
The day care has plans to reopen Tuesday morning. Pardue said that the day care will continue to follow guidelines established by the state.
“We are [excited],” Pardue said. “We’ve got a lot of parents excited that we’re opening back because they’ve had to miss work and that sort of thing because we’ve been closed. And with closing right when school … started but not opened, I think it’s made it more difficult for parents so hopefully this will ease a little bit of their burden by us opening up and our teachers are ready to go and glad to be back.”
Local health officials continue to encourage residents to follow the three Ws by wearing a mask, waiting 6 feet apart from others and washing hands or using hand sanitizer frequently.
Those who are tested for the virus also are reminded to stay at home until they get their test results back. The average turnaround time to receive test results is two days, according to NCDHHS.
To make an appointment for COVID-19 testing, call 828-764-9150. For questions about the virus, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9168.
Para español llame al 764-9150 y presione el número dos. Si nadie contesta deje un corto mensaje con su nombre y numero de teléfono.
