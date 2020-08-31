17 new cases reported in Burke

The Raleigh-based news outlet cited an email from Dory MacMillan, a spokeswoman for the governor's office, that said the changes would go into effect later this week. No specifics for the changes were provided in the email.

The News Herald reported online Saturday and in print Sunday that a cluster of COVID-19 cases was reported at First Baptist Church of Icard’s Child Enrichment Center, where 10 staff members and two children tested positive for the virus.

Dr. Micheal Pardue, lead pastor at the church, told the newspaper Monday that his organization first became aware of some positive COVID-19 cases the week of Aug. 10. That prompted the child care center to temporarily close starting the weekend of Aug. 15-16 and send all of the staff, both at the church and the day care, to be tested.

Pardue said those who tested positive at the church for COVID-19 had connections to other locations in the area that had reported outbreaks.

Most staff returned to the church Monday and spent much of the day cleaning toys and different surfaces around the church. A couple of staff members opted to stay in quarantine a bit longer because they still were experiencing some symptoms of the virus.