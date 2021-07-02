18 active cases of COVID-19 reported at prison

The county reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

And the North Carolina Department of Public Safety reported 18 active cases at Foothills Correctional Institution in Morganton.

The Burke County Health Department reported a total of 10,438 cases on Friday, up from 10,419 cases on Monday.

On Thursday, Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge reported on its COVID-19 dashboard 145 active cases of the virus, with two people hospitalized. It also reported 14 patients in its virtual hospital.

The county has previously reported a total of 169 deaths due to the virus.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 374 new cases on Friday, with a 2.5% positive rate and 400 people currently hospitalized across the state. It also reported a total of 13,434 deaths due to the virus.

NCDHHS also reported 53% of the state’s adult population is fully vaccinated, while 56% of the population has received at least one dose of a vaccine against the virus.

In Burke County, 35% of the population (31, 721 people) are fully vaccinated, while 37% (33,600 people) are partially vaccinated, according to NCDHHS.