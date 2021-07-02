18 active cases of COVID-19 reported at prison

The county reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
And the North Carolina Department of Public Safety reported 18 active cases at Foothills Correctional Institution in Morganton.
The Burke County Health Department reported a total of 10,438 cases on Friday, up from 10,419 cases on Monday.
On Thursday, Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge reported on its COVID-19 dashboard 145 active cases of the virus, with two people hospitalized. It also reported 14 patients in its virtual hospital.
The county has previously reported a total of 169 deaths due to the virus.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 374 new cases on Friday, with a 2.5% positive rate and 400 people currently hospitalized across the state. It also reported a total of 13,434 deaths due to the virus.
NCDHHS also reported 53% of the state’s adult population is fully vaccinated, while 56% of the population has received at least one dose of a vaccine against the virus.
In Burke County, 35% of the population (31, 721 people) are fully vaccinated, while 37% (33,600 people) are partially vaccinated, according to NCDHHS.
NCDHHS said as of June 7, vaccination numbers will be rounded to the nearest whole number.
The county health department continues to encourage anyone 12 years old or older to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Vaccine locations
Locations in Burke County offering the COVID-19 vaccine include:
- Walmart Pharmacy in the Morganton Heights Shopping Center is offering the Moderna vaccine and will offer the Johnson and Johnson vaccine once it is re-released to the public. Visit walmart.com/covidvaccine or call 828-433-8086. People are asked to bring their insurance card if they have it, but the vaccine is free.
- CVS Pharmacies in Rutherford College (call 828-874-2119) or Morganton (call 828-437-3141) or visit cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine.
- Ingles Pharmacy at the store on Carbon City Road in Morganton. Visit ingles-markets.com/pharmacy/pg1/pharmacy-sub/vaccinations.
- Morganton Drug. Visit morgantondrug.com or call 828-433-6353.
- Table Rock Pharmacy. Visit burkecovid.as.me/schedule.php. Those who do not have access to the internet can leave a message at 828-414-8025.
- East Burke Pharmacy. Visit bit.ly/3bPi4cf.
- Walgreens. Visit walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19 to make an appointment. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
- Burke Primary Care in Morganton — Call 828-437-4211
- Cannon Pharmacy in Morganton — Call 828-433-5120
- Rock Drug Store in Valdese — Call 828-879-9812
- Drexel Discount Drug in Drexel — Call 828-433-6777
- Good Samaritan Clinic in Morganton — Call 828-212-4185
- High Country Community Health-East Burke in Connelly Spring — Call 828-874-2061
- High Country Community Health-Burke in Morganton — Call 828-608-0800
- Morganton Drug, Inc. in Morganton — Call 828-433-6353
- Bio Medical Applications of North Carolina Inc. BMA of Burke County for clients only
To schedule an appointment for a COVID vaccine, go to myspot.nc.gov and find locations within Burke and surrounding counties. Those who have trouble with scheduling or who do not have access to a computer, contact the Burke County Health Department at 828-764-9150 and dial 0 to speak with the operator for assistance.
Anyone with questions about COVID-19 can call 828-764-9150. The line is answered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. If a call is made after hours, on the weekends or on holidays, the caller should leave a message and the call will be returned.