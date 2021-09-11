18 COVID-19 patients in ICU in Burke; highest for hospital during pandemic

Burke County added another 153 COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour period by Friday, and the largest number of cases are in the younger populations.
The Burke County Health Department reported a total of 13,671 virus cases Friday, up from 13,518 cases Thursday with a 12.7% positivity rate. The county has previously reported 198 deaths due to the virus.
Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge reported that 46 of its 125 patients Friday were COVID-19 positive, of whom 37 were unvaccinated. Of those COVID-19 patients, 18 were in the intensive care unit (17 of whom were unvaccinated) with nine of them on ventilators (eight unvaccinated).
The number of ICU patients Friday is a pandemic high for the hospital, officials said.
The hospital system also reported 274 patients in its COVID-19 virtual hospital.
The health department said it is seeing the largest confirmed cases among newborns through 19-year-olds and 20- to 39-year-olds.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 5,877 new cases throughout the state, with a daily percent positive rate of 12.1%, and 3,756 people hospitalized Friday. It also reported a total of 15,075 deaths since the first virus case was reported in 2020.
The N.C. Department of Public Safety reported Friday there are 11 active cases at Foothills Correctional Institution in Morganton.
“Over the next several months, it is important to stay home if you are not feeling well, regardless of what you think the cause might be,” the Burke County Health Department said in its briefing on Friday. “Washing your hands with soap and water before eating and after using the restroom while also sneezing or coughing into the bend of your arm, are all great ways to cut down on many viral transmissions. It is recommended that you wear a face covering in areas of high transmission regardless of your vaccination status. Also, if you have been exposed to COVID or test positive for COVID, it's important that you quarantine for the necessary amount of time.”
Those who have questions about quarantining can contact the health department at 828-764-9150.
As for vaccines against the virus, the health department said it is slowly seeing more residents get vaccinated.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services showed that 45% (35,602 people) of those 12 years old and older in Burke County are fully vaccinated and 49% (39,106 people) are partially vaccinated.
Anyone who is moderately to severely immunocompromised and is looking to get a third dose of the vaccine can call the county health department at 828-764-9150 to schedule an appointment. Third doses are administered at least 28 days after second dose of Pfizer or Moderna.
The health department provides Pfizer, Moderna and, while supplies last, J&J, vaccines.
The health department also is helping those who are homebound get vaccinated. Call the health department at 828-764-9150 and dial 0 to speak with an operator with questions about COVID-19 or getting vaccinated.
Vaccine locations
Other locations in Burke County offering the COVID-19 vaccine include:
- Walmart Pharmacy in the Morganton Heights Shopping Center is offering the Moderna vaccine. Visit walmart.com/covidvaccine or call 828-433-8086. People are asked to bring their insurance card if they have it, but the vaccine is free.
- CVS Pharmacies in Rutherford College (call 828-874-2119) or Morganton (call 828-437-3141) or visit cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine.
- Ingles Pharmacy at the store on Carbon City Road in Morganton. Visit ingles-markets.com/pharmacy/pg1/pharmacy-sub/vaccinations.
- Morganton Drug. Visit morgantondrug.com or call 828-433-6353.
- Table Rock Pharmacy. Visit tablerockrx.com to make an appointment. Those who do not have access to the internet can call 828-438-9355. Walk-ins also are being accepted.
- East Burke Pharmacy. Visit bit.ly/3bPi4cf.
- Walgreens. Visit walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19 to make an appointment. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
- Burke Primary Care in Morganton — Call 828-437-4211.
- Cannon Pharmacy in Morganton — Call 828-433-5120.
- Rock Drug Store in Valdese — Call 828-879-9812.
- Drexel Discount Drug in Drexel — Call 828-433-6777.
- Good Samaritan Clinic in Morganton — Call 828-212-4185.
- High Country Community Health-East Burke in Connelly Springs — Call 828-874-2061.
- High Country Community Health-Burke in Morganton — Call 828-608-0800.
- Morganton Drug Inc. in Morganton — Call 828-433-6353.
- Bio Medical Applications of North Carolina Inc. BMA of Burke County for clients only.