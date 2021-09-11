18 COVID-19 patients in ICU in Burke; highest for hospital during pandemic

“Over the next several months, it is important to stay home if you are not feeling well, regardless of what you think the cause might be,” the Burke County Health Department said in its briefing on Friday. “Washing your hands with soap and water before eating and after using the restroom while also sneezing or coughing into the bend of your arm, are all great ways to cut down on many viral transmissions. It is recommended that you wear a face covering in areas of high transmission regardless of your vaccination status. Also, if you have been exposed to COVID or test positive for COVID, it's important that you quarantine for the necessary amount of time.”