18 new COVID-19 cases reported over the weekend

Burke County’s total number of COVID-19 cases continued to climb over the weekend.
The county added 18 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing its total to 1,955 since the county last reported new cases Friday, according to a release from the Burke County Health Department.
The county’s online COVID-19 dashboard, which typically lags behind news releases sent by the Health Department, reported that 1,663 cases of COVID-19 had recovered out of the 1,943 cases it was showing.
Seven people were hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the dashboard. The county has reported 32 deaths related to the virus.
Also on Monday, the state reported 2,535 deaths associated with COVID-19, up from 2,494 Friday. It also reported 156,396 cases, up from 151,912 on Friday. The state is showing that 948 people throughout North Carolina are hospitalized due to the virus.
Of those 156,396 cases reported across the state, 136,630 were presumed to be recovered, according to a report released Monday.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has said families and caregivers in need of child care for children up to age 12 can call its hotline to be connected directly to child care options in their community. The hotline at 888-600-1685 is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. Care is offered by licensed child care providers who meet NCDHHS health and safety guidelines.
For information, visit https://bit.ly/3gSC0Lk.
State and local health officials continue to encourage people to wear a mask when out in public, to socially distance at least 6 feet away and use hand sanitizer or soap and water.
Local health officials urge those who have been tested for the virus to stay home until they get their test results back. The only exception is for people who are essential workers with no symptoms, in which case they can return to work as long as they wear a mask at all times, health officials say.
A drive-thru testing clinic is set for Sunday at 301 E. Meeting St. in Morganton on a first-come, first-served basis. The testing clinic is meant especially for the Spanish-speaking community but all are welcome, according to the release from the Health Department.
Those going to the event are asked to stay in their cars for the testing. For information, contact El Centro de Trabajadores by calling Bcailio at 828-432-5080 or Gregoria at 828-604-0016.
To make an appointment for COVID-19 testing, call 828-764-9150. For questions about the virus, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9168.
Para español llame al 764-9150 y presione el número dos. Si nadie contesta deje un corto mensaje con su nombre y numero de teléfono.
