18 new COVID-19 cases reported over the weekend

Burke County’s total number of COVID-19 cases continued to climb over the weekend.

The county added 18 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing its total to 1,955 since the county last reported new cases Friday, according to a release from the Burke County Health Department.

The county’s online COVID-19 dashboard, which typically lags behind news releases sent by the Health Department, reported that 1,663 cases of COVID-19 had recovered out of the 1,943 cases it was showing.

Seven people were hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the dashboard. The county has reported 32 deaths related to the virus.

Also on Monday, the state reported 2,535 deaths associated with COVID-19, up from 2,494 Friday. It also reported 156,396 cases, up from 151,912 on Friday. The state is showing that 948 people throughout North Carolina are hospitalized due to the virus.

Of those 156,396 cases reported across the state, 136,630 were presumed to be recovered, according to a report released Monday.