192 new COVID-19 cases reported in Burke, 50 in children

Burke County has added 192 new cases of COVID-19 in a week, with 50 of those cases being in children.

The Burke County Health Department reported a total of 10,751 cases on Friday, up from 10,559 cases on July 23.

Chae Moore, Burke County Health Department public health educator, said the 50 children from 0 to 19 years old have tested positive since June 25.

In addition, there also have been roughly 24 “breakthrough” cases since June 25, she said. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says “breakthrough” cases are those who have been fully vaccinated but who still get sick or have to be hospitalized or even die.

The CDC says 163 million people in the U.S. have been vaccinated against COVID-19 as of July 26. It says while COVID-19 vaccines are effective and a critical tool to bring the pandemic under control, no vaccine is 100% effective in preventing illness. However, there is evidence that vaccines make illness less severe, it says.

The CDC also says asymptomatic infections among some vaccinated people is expected.

The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard on Friday showed 293 active cases with 13 people hospitalized.