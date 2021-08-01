192 new COVID-19 cases reported in Burke, 50 in children

Burke County has added 192 new cases of COVID-19 in a week, with 50 of those cases being in children.
The Burke County Health Department reported a total of 10,751 cases on Friday, up from 10,559 cases on July 23.
Chae Moore, Burke County Health Department public health educator, said the 50 children from 0 to 19 years old have tested positive since June 25.
In addition, there also have been roughly 24 “breakthrough” cases since June 25, she said. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says “breakthrough” cases are those who have been fully vaccinated but who still get sick or have to be hospitalized or even die.
The CDC says 163 million people in the U.S. have been vaccinated against COVID-19 as of July 26. It says while COVID-19 vaccines are effective and a critical tool to bring the pandemic under control, no vaccine is 100% effective in preventing illness. However, there is evidence that vaccines make illness less severe, it says.
The CDC also says asymptomatic infections among some vaccinated people is expected.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard on Friday showed 293 active cases with 13 people hospitalized.
Of the 13 people in the hospital, five were in the intensive care unit and 66 patients in the COVID-19 virtual hospital, according to Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge.
The county has previously reported 170 deaths from the virus since the first case was reported on March 24, 2020.
The health department said the increase in the county’s case count is coming from several different sources, which are kids attending camps, families vacationing and restrictions slowly being lifted.
“The increase is to be expected, but the one thing that can help combat this is getting vaccinated,” the department said in a release.
The department said the executive order on mandatory capacity and gathering limits, social distancing requirements and the mask mandate expired Friday. There still is a mask mandate in place for public transportation, child care, schools, prisons and some public health settings, according to the health department.
The department is recommending those who are not vaccinated wear a mask and those not feeling well should stay home.
“If you are vaccinated and would like to take extra precautions in areas with the potential of high transmission, wear a mask,” the health department release said.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,199 new cases Friday and a daily percent positive rate of 9.5% with 1,168 people throughout the state hospitalized. The state has reported a total of 13,635 deaths due to the virus.
NCDHHS says 57% of the state’s adult population is fully vaccinated and 61% is partially vaccinated.
In Burke County, 36% of the population (32,859) are fully vaccinated and 39% (35,009) are partially vaccinated, according to figures from NCDHHS.
Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order this week requiring state employees to get vaccinated or be tested weekly. The order would affect around 50,000 employees.
The county health department still encourages anyone 12 years old and older to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to prevent community spread. The Pfizer vaccine is approved for those 12 and older, while the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved for those 18 and older.
Visit www.myspot.nc.gov to find locations within Burke County to schedule an appointment, or call the health department for assistance at 828-764-9150 and dial 0 to speak with an operator.
